Panel On Gender-Based Violence and Femicide commences public hearings

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Technical Working Group on GBV Including Femicide led by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza is set to commence public hearings in seven counties.

According to a schedule released by the taskforce, the inaugural hearings will be held in Taita Taveta, Garissa, Marsabit, Embu, Samburu, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia Counties.

On May 13, the team will seek views in Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Narok then proceed to Mombasa, Isiolo, Kitui, Nyandarua, Nyeri, West Pokot and Vihiga on Wednesday.

On May 14, the team will visit Meru, Nakuru, Murangá and Bomet then conclude the public participation forums in Kwale, Makueni, Nandi, Kericho, Kakamega and Nyamira

They will conclude their activities in five constituencies in Nairobi County.

The technical working group is mandated to identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and Femicide.

They are also expected to propose amendments to improve enforcement, and close existing legislative gaps and evaluate resource allocation and operational effectiveness in managing prevention and investigations related to cases on GBV and Femicide.

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm to individuals, families, and communities.

The task force is responsible for assessing, reviewing, and recommending measures to strengthen the institutional, legal, and policy responses to GBV and femicide in the country.

One of the core mandates of the working group is to “identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and femicide, according to the Gazette Notice.

Speaking during an interview on the Capital In The Morning Show in March 6, 2025, Baraza said the working committee is determined to ensure their recommendations leave a lasting impact on the communities.

“We should have an inclusive approach to GBV because men are also victims of SGBV. I hear stories of boys and young men being sodomized. Men are also victims of domestic violence, and because of patriarchy and power structures, they cannot go to the police for help. They are ridiculed, their human rights are violated, and their lives are in danger—just like women’s lives are in danger,” she affirmed.