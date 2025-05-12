Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan women hold a peaceful march against femicide in Kenya's capital Nairobi on January 27, 2023 following increased cases.

County News

Panel On Gender-Based Violence and Femicide commences public hearings

The technical working group is mandated to identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and Femicide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Technical Working Group on GBV Including Femicide led by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza is set to commence public hearings in seven counties.

According to a schedule released by the taskforce, the inaugural hearings will be held in Taita Taveta, Garissa, Marsabit, Embu, Samburu, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia Counties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On May 13, the team will seek views in Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Narok then proceed to Mombasa, Isiolo, Kitui, Nyandarua, Nyeri, West Pokot and Vihiga on Wednesday.

On May 14, the team will visit Meru, Nakuru, Murangá and Bomet then conclude the public participation forums in Kwale, Makueni, Nandi, Kericho, Kakamega and Nyamira

They will conclude their activities in five constituencies in Nairobi County.

The technical working group is mandated to identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and Femicide.

They are also expected to propose amendments to improve enforcement, and close existing legislative gaps and evaluate resource allocation and operational effectiveness in managing prevention and investigations related to cases on GBV and Femicide.

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm to individuals, families, and communities.

The task force is responsible for assessing, reviewing, and recommending measures to strengthen the institutional, legal, and policy responses to GBV and femicide in the country.

One of the core mandates of the working group is to “identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and femicide, according to the Gazette Notice.

Speaking during an interview on the Capital In The Morning Show in March 6, 2025, Baraza said the working committee is determined to ensure their recommendations leave a lasting impact on the communities.

“We should have an inclusive approach to GBV because men are also victims of SGBV. I hear stories of boys and young men being sodomized. Men are also victims of domestic violence, and because of patriarchy and power structures, they cannot go to the police for help. They are ridiculed, their human rights are violated, and their lives are in danger—just like women’s lives are in danger,” she affirmed.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police probe gun attack on Homa Bay Deputy Governor’s vehicle

Magwanga's Communication Officer, Samuel Owida confirmed the incident, noting the vehicle was waylaid as it was en route to the residence of the Deputy...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Finland President Alexander Stubb arrives in Kenya for state visit

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assesses Operation Maliza Ujangili in Wajir

Maj. Gen. Kutto visited the Upper Eastern Sector, where he was briefed on the progress of Operation Ondoa Jangili II and the achievements of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bandit killed, 33 stolen cattle recovered in Baringo raid

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula commits IEBC nominees to JLAC for clearance

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the urgency of reconstituting the electoral commission and instructed the Committee to table its report on the matter without delay upon...

21 hours ago

EAC

UDA, NRM endorse coordinated pursuit of foreign policy interests

The two parties committed to aligning positions on regional and global issues, advocating for a harmonized foreign policy that safeguards national interests while embracing...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cheluget family confirms govt offer to buy contested Narok land

The family noted that their late patriarch, Isaiah Cheluget, had long sought a peaceful and lasting resolution to the land issue before his death...

2 days ago

Africa

Commonwealth Africa anti-graft chiefs pledge cross-border cooperation

In a joint declaration, the anti-graft leaders also pledged to strengthen cooperation in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases that span multiple jurisdictions within the...

2 days ago