Our eyes will remain on delivery, not political rhetoric: Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed opposition leaders inciting public dissent against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

During a meeting with Nyandarua County opinion leaders and legislators at his Karen residence, he reaffirmed the government’s focus on fulfilling its pre-election promises, emphasising action over political rhetoric.

Kindiki cautioned critics to brace for a “political showdown” in 2027, confident that the administration’s track record will vindicate its agenda.

Highlighting progress since taking office six months ago, he cited economic stabilisation, including a strengthened Kenyan shilling against the dollar, as evidence of the regime’s impact.

Addressing Nyandarua residents directly, he pledged sustained focus on grassroots development, vowing to oversee the implementation of pledges made during county forums.

These include a Sh1.6 billion electricity connectivity project, road upgrades, and expedited issuance of title deeds for colonial-era villages. He confirmed plans to personally monitor progress in the region soon.

The Deputy President also underscored sector-specific strides, such as subsidised fertiliser programs boosting farm profits and improved tea/coffee prices.

Additionally, he noted the ongoing construction of 400 modern markets nationwide—a flagship Kenya Kwanza pledge aimed at stimulating local economies.

Kindiki reiterated his commitment to ensuring President William Ruto’s development promises materialise equitably across all regions, urging patience as reforms take root. “Our focus remains on service, not political noise,” he stated, dismissing detractors.

The gathering reinforced the administration’s outreach strategy, blending regional engagement with a defiant message to rivals: Kenya Kwanza’s deliverables, not rhetoric, will anchor its 2027 campaign.