Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Our eyes will remain on delivery, not political rhetoric: Kindiki

Kindiki cautioned critics to brace for a “political showdown” in 2027, confident that the administration’s track record will vindicate its agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed opposition leaders inciting public dissent against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

During a meeting with Nyandarua County opinion leaders and legislators at his Karen residence, he reaffirmed the government’s focus on fulfilling its pre-election promises, emphasising action over political rhetoric.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kindiki cautioned critics to brace for a “political showdown” in 2027, confident that the administration’s track record will vindicate its agenda.

Highlighting progress since taking office six months ago, he cited economic stabilisation, including a strengthened Kenyan shilling against the dollar, as evidence of the regime’s impact.

Addressing Nyandarua residents directly, he pledged sustained focus on grassroots development, vowing to oversee the implementation of pledges made during county forums.

These include a Sh1.6 billion electricity connectivity project, road upgrades, and expedited issuance of title deeds for colonial-era villages. He confirmed plans to personally monitor progress in the region soon.

The Deputy President also underscored sector-specific strides, such as subsidised fertiliser programs boosting farm profits and improved tea/coffee prices.

Additionally, he noted the ongoing construction of 400 modern markets nationwide—a flagship Kenya Kwanza pledge aimed at stimulating local economies.

Kindiki reiterated his commitment to ensuring President William Ruto’s development promises materialise equitably across all regions, urging patience as reforms take root. “Our focus remains on service, not political noise,” he stated, dismissing detractors.

The gathering reinforced the administration’s outreach strategy, blending regional engagement with a defiant message to rivals: Kenya Kwanza’s deliverables, not rhetoric, will anchor its 2027 campaign.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures extradition orders for Afghan national wanted in the US

The DPP, through Principal Prosecution Counsel Victor Owiti, persuaded the court that the offences for which the fugitive is sought are indeed extraditable, as...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya strengthens climate security response through Chiefs training initiative

The programme also engages officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and Immigration Department, establishing a multi-agency, whole-of-government approach.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court suspends NHIF Pending Medical Claims Verification Committee

The court granted conservatory orders restraining the committee from compiling any reports, issuing recommendations, or undertaking any actions pursuant to the contested Gazette notice.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Finance Bill 2025 referred to House Committee ahead of resumption

Wetangula confirmed that the bill—published on May 6—has been determined to be of priority and will be considered as soon as the House resumes...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Opposition slams ‘Ruto-Raila IEBC nominees’ as plot to rig 2027 polls

The leaders announced plans to form a parallel electoral body, the People’s IEBC, described as a citizen-led watchdog.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya and Ethiopia among finalists to host Africa Media Convention

The Africa Media Convention (AMC) is an annual conference is a collaborative platform to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent,...

3 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome champions community role in ending Gender-Based Violence

Speaking during a working tour of Kisumu, Koome said the judiciary has established specialized GBV courts in hotspots like Kisumu and is putting structures...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua to unveil new political party on May 14 in Nairobi

Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku Ole Kanar made the revelation as he announced that he will seek an elective position under the new party.

5 hours ago