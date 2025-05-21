Connect with us

Kenya

Orwoba’s senate seat declared vacant after UDA expulsion

UDA expelled Orwoba over disciplinary breaches and disloyalty, citing her association with former Interior CS and 2027 presidential hopeful Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba’s seat vacant following her expulsion from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

A Gazette Notice dated May 21, 2025, confirmed the vacancy under Article 101(2) of the Constitution.

The ruling party had written to the Speaker requesting her removal, paving the way for the IEBC to fill the seat.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution, and having exhaustively deliberated on the matters before it, the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” said UDA Secretary-General Hasan Omar.

As part of the procedure, UDA has notified the Speaker of the Senate, the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP), and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) about Orwoba’s expulsion.

“In accordance with the Party’s Nomination Rules and based on the Party List submitted to the IEBC prior to the 2022 General Elections, the Party has nominated Mrs. Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County to fill the resulting vacancy,” said Omar.

He added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) met on May 19, 2025, and unanimously adopted the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, effectively stripping Orwoba of her party membership and privileges.

“Accordingly, Sen. Gloria Orwoba ceases to be a member of the UDA Party. Consequently, she no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members nor is she authorized to represent or act on behalf of the Party in any capacity,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its commitment to democratic rights, UDA emphasized that party loyalty and discipline remain non-negotiable.

“While the UDA Party upholds the values of freedom of expression and association as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, fidelity and loyalty to Party ideals are fundamental to its constitution.. and to further consolidate our multiparty politics by strengthening political parties. Hon. Gloria Orwoba cannot therefore continue to play for two political teams simultaneously,” the statement read.

By Kipkorir Felix

