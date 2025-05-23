Connect with us

Seasoned journalists Yvonne Okwara and Zubeidah Kananu

Kenya

Okwara or Kananu who claims the Kenya Editors Guild crown?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 – Royal Media Services and Citizen TV presenter Yvonne Okwara and Standard Media Group’s Zubeidah Kananu will on Saturday go head-to-head in a high-stakes election for the presidency of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

The Guild will hold a Special General Meeting to elect new Executive Council members for the 2025–2027 term, alongside addressing key industry issues.

Kananu, the incumbent President, is seeking re-election for a second two-year term, while Okwara, who is making her first bid for the Guild’s top post, aims to bring fresh leadership.

Both seasoned journalists have been campaigning to win the support of their peers amid growing challenges in press freedom, digital transformation, and media accountability.

Okwara’s manifesto centers on four pillars: building trust with the media, introducing a peer review mechanism, promoting professional development opportunities, and improving members’ welfare.

She promises to build a stronger, more inclusive, and future-ready KEG.

Kananu campaigns under the slogan “Tried, Tested, Trusted,” emphasizing her experience in various Guild leadership roles.

Her five-point agenda includes proven leadership, gender equity, mentorship, innovation, and a robust defense of media freedom.

She is particularly committed to empowering women in newsrooms and fostering unity within the Guild.

The elections and Special General Meeting were initially scheduled for April 12 but postponed due to a lack of quorum, with plans to conduct proceedings virtually.

In addition to the elections, the meeting will feature the presentation of the 2024 Annual Report and the launch of a constitutional review process.

The Kenya Editors Guild’s core mandate borders on promoting professional excellence, ethical journalism, and press freedom among Kenya’s editors and senior media practitioners.

The Guild also advocates for journalists’ rights, supports media development, and upholds standards that strengthen public confidence in the media.

