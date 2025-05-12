Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP, HTI sign MoU to tackle human trafficking

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost the fight against human trafficking.

The ODPP said that the deal was signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HTI, Victor Boutros.

“The agreement marks a significant advancement in inter-agency collaboration aimed at ensuring accessible justice and the effective prosecution of trafficking offenses in Kenya,” the ODDP said Monday.

The ODPP noted that the partnership between the two institutions is expected to enhance Kenya’s capacity to combat human trafficking through targeted training, expert support, and improved investigative resources.

It also sets the stage for joint initiatives focused on strengthening the prosecution of trafficking in persons and enforcing the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act No. 8 of 2010.

HTI, a US – based non-profit organization, is renowned for its efforts to combat trafficking at its source by equipping law enforcement and prosecutors with expert tools, world-class training, and research-backed strategies.

Through this agreement, HTI will provide embedded experts and other resources to support Kenya’s prosecutors in handling complex trafficking cases.

Boutros pointed out that the deal is a critical step in their shared mission to end human trafficking.

“We are honored to work alongside Kenya’s ODPP in building a robust and sustainable system to bring traffickers to justice and protect victims,” he said.

The agreement follows a meeting between the two institutions held in November last year, which laid the groundwork for this strategic alliance.

Among the key goals of the MoU are enhanced cooperation, improved prosecution outcomes, and long-term capacity building within the Kenyan justice system.

