Ochieng slams Governor Orengo for failing to lead county development in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Ugenya MP David Ochieng has slammed Siaya Governor James Orengo for what he terms as poor delivery since taking office in 2022.

Ochieng says Orengo is still operating like a legislator instead of leading county development as a governor.

The Movement for Democracy and Growth political Party Leader urged Orengo to unite political camps and work with leaders focused on development.

“Our Governor has under performed. He goes round making noise but not working himself” said the legislator.

He regretted that Orengo, – who is among the firebrand opposition leaders in the country – had not realizing that people had made peace and joined hands in working towards developing the nation,” Ochieng said

The second term MP said that as a lawmaker from Ugenya constituency where Orengo hails from, he will not allow the Governor to continue embarrassing Ugenya residents.

““His mind remained in senate when he came to be the governor. He left his mind in the senate” said the lawmaker

Ochieng who accused the governor of failing to convene a leaders meeting to chart the way forward for the county since his election.

He made the remarks at Hafumbre and Siranga primary schools in his constituency when he presided over the disbursement of a total of 7 million Shillings bursary from the Ugenya constituency development fund.