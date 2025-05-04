Oburu Odinga Rebukes Orengo Over Criticism of Kenya Kwanza Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has lashed out at Governor James Orengo over his repeated attacks on President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, exposing simmering tensions within the ODM party over its cooperation with the government.

At an interdenominational service in Migori County, Senator Odinga stressed that ODM’s engagement with the Kenya Kwanza government is a collective party decision anchored on a ten-point agreement, not personal ambition, aimed squarely at delivering services to Kenyans.

“Your Excellency is that we are in broad based government, not as individual members of parliament, and not as individual senators. We are here there, in this broad based government as a result of a resolution of our party, ODM and the party signed a 10 point agreement with the government,”said Odinga.

Senator Oburu urged Governor Orengo to step down from ODM if he no longer supports the party’s decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that continued criticism from within undermines the party’s unity and amounts to internal sabotage.

“Those who are annoyed, who think that this broad based government is not right. They are actually vomiting on us from within. Why don’t they get out and vomit from our without? Because we want our our party ODM, to have a nice smell, and we want to move on with our people,”the Siaya Senator stated.

He further criticized leaders within the Raila Odinga-led outfit who, in his view, prioritize political posturing over tangible development.

“This is the time to serve your people. It is not the time to fight for their rights more than what they eat? Which right are you fighting for more than the road? Which rights are you fighting for more than the hospital? Which rights are you fighting for more than the water?”he posed.

Governor Orengo, a seasoned politician and close ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has been vocal in his criticism of President Ruto’s administration. He has accused the government of economic mismanagement, asserting that Kenya’s economy is deteriorating under Ruto’s leadership.

Orengo intensified his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, highlighting concerns over governance, human rights, and the direction of the ODM party.

Governor Orengo labeled ODM’s potential collaboration with the Kenya Kwanza government as an “abomination” and a “disaster,” arguing that such a move would betray the party’s principles and the sacrifices of its supporters. He emphasized the need for justice for victims of anti-government protests.

“We cannot at a time we are mourning our people and some are scrambling for positions; this cannot happen,”he stated.