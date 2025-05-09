Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA resumes issuance of motor vehicle number plates after resolving shortage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has officially resumed the issuance of motor vehicle number plates following the resolution of a nationwide shortage that had persisted for several months.

Confirming the development, NTSA board chairperson Khatib Mwashetani said the Authority has begun receiving deliveries of number plates, and distribution to applicants is now underway.

During a visit to inspect the newly delivered plates, Mwashetani noted that efforts were in place to ensure efficient processing and issuance.

“Clients who have received a text message to collect the plates they had applied for have been urged to pick them up at the offices they picked,” NTSA said.

NTSA Director General George Njao reassured both motor vehicle dealers and members of the public that the supply chain issues that caused the delays have been fully addressed.

The resumption of number plate issuance comes as a relief to many vehicle owners and dealers across the country who had been facing registration and operational delays due to the unavailability of plates.

