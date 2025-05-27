Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA orders PSVs to conduct audits to ensure compliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has ordered all public service vehicles owners to conduct audits to ensure compliance with road regulations.

According to the authority, modifications in some commuter vehicles have flouted road regulations, and operators must make corrections immediately.

It started that action will be taken against vehicles that will be found to be non-compliant.

“All licensed Public Transport Operators are hereby directed to conduct an immediate and comprehensive audit of their fleets to ensure full compliance with the requirements of the Regulations,” a statement from NTSA indicated.

“The Authority hereby gives notice that all Public Service Vehicle operators are required to take immediate corrective action, failure to which regulatory measures will be instituted at individual motor vehicle owner and operator level, including but not limited to vehicle impoundment, suspension and revocation of the license.”

A number of commuter vehicles have been modified through the application of graffiti and other unauthorised artistic enhancements.

NTSA said these modifications resulted in the inability to clearly identify the name of the Sacco or Company under which the vehicle operates, its designated route, or the mandatory continuous yellow line that distinguishes licensed PSVs.

“Such contraventions violate the letter and spirit of the regulations and undermine public confidence in the PSV sector by creating ambiguity as to the licensed operator.”

The authority further noted that a number of these motor vehicles have also failed to conspicuously display the official NTSA operational sticker or any other identifying mark issued by the Authority.

