Kenya

NPSC begins Interviews to promote 132 senior police officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has commenced interviews aimed at promoting 132 senior police officers to higher ranks.

NPSC Chief Executive Officer Peter Leley said the exercise, which began on Tuesday, will conclude next week on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Leley said the ongoing interviews are targeting officers in the rank of Chief Inspectors to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who successfully completed the Higher Training Course and Senior Training Course.

 “The command, under the leadership of the Inspector General, has done a commendable job in ensuring the success of this interview process,” said Leley, who was accompanied by other Commissioners including acting CEO Edwin Cheluget.

He noted that the officers undergoing the vetting process have completed the six-month training at promotional courses at the NPS Kiganjo and Emali police colleges.

Leley further revealed that the Commission is working towards integrating technology in key areas of police operations, including human resource management, promotions, and disciplinary processes, to enhance efficiency and transparency.

He added that efforts are also underway to digitize the police recruitment process as part of broader reforms to curb corruption and save time and resources.

“This is a work in progress and part of a robust program entrusted to the Commission. It will be a game changer in the future of police recruitment and the fight against graft,” he said.

Leley explained that the new recruitment system—developed over the past two years—eliminates most human interaction and automates key aspects of the process.

However, he emphasized that implementation of the new system hinges on receiving the necessary budgetary allocation from Parliament.

“This is a multi-agency effort that will require collaboration with key stakeholders, including Parliament. Both the Senate and the National Assembly are engaged in this process. We will determine the next steps once the funding issue is addressed,” he stated.

