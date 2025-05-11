Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS vows stern measures on indiciplined motorists after unlocking 15-hour gridlock in Nakuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – The National Police Service (NPS) has attributed a 15-hour traffic gridlock that crippled movement along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway to heavy rainfall in Nakuru with driver indiscipline, particularly overlapping, worsening the situation.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the NPS reported that the jam began around 4pm on Friday following intense rainfall in Nakuru City and its surroundings that lasted until 8pm.

The disruption was aggravated by a traffic accident near Baruk and another non-injury incident near the Soysambu area.

“This unfortunate incident was caused by several factors, the key among them being heavy rainfall in Nakuru City and its surroundings,” the NPS said.

“A second non-injury accident near Soysambu area further disrupted traffic flow just as it was stabilising.”

Authorities noted that motorists’ failure to follow traffic rules, particularly overlapping and lane indiscipline, significantly contributed to the severity and duration of the snarl-up.

“The situation was further exacerbated by motorists failing to adhere to traffic rules, leading to overlapping and lane indiscipline,” the statement added.

The police, working jointly with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and Ministry of Transport officials, managed to progressively restore traffic flow.

NPS emphasized that law enforcement officers had been deployed and would act firmly against traffic rule violators.

“NPS, with support… responded swiftly and progressively restored smooth traffic flow. Additional police officers have been deployed and will take stern action against those flouting traffic rules,” the service stated.

The police urged motorists toobey traffic regulations, and use alternative routes to ease congestion.

“We urge motorists to remain patient, maintain lane discipline, consider alternative routes to ease congestion and enhance road safety,” the NPS appealed.

