NIS Boss Noordin Haji Calls for Full Funding of Security Organs to Bolster National Defense

Haji emphasized the critical role security agencies play in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, integrity, and stability.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji has urged Parliament to ensure adequate funding for Kenya’s security apparatus, warning that national defense efforts could be undermined if current budget shortfalls persist.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Foreign Relations and Intelligence chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Haji emphasized the critical role security agencies play in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, integrity, and stability.

“The security organs need to be fully funded to effectively execute their defense, intelligence, and national security responsibilities,” Haji told lawmakers during the session convened to review the service’s 2025/2026 budget estimates.

Haji noted that while the NIS continues to provide intelligence aimed at keeping Kenyans safe, other frontline security agencies — which depend on this intelligence — must also be adequately resourced to address emerging threats such as terrorism, transnational crime, and cyber warfare.

“The age of disinformation and misinformation continues to pose serious risks to national stability. It’s imperative that the government invests sufficiently in our security infrastructure,” he warned.

In a notable shift from tradition, the NIS boss was open to sharing the agency’s financial details, highlighting a growing push for transparency and accountability. He revealed that the NIS had been allocated Sh51 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year — Sh14 billion less than the Sh65 billion it had requested.

Haji said bridging this funding gap is not only essential for strategic operations but also for strengthening the country’s preparedness in an increasingly volatile global security environment.

The parliamentary committee is expected to deliberate further on the proposed budget as part of the broader national budget planning for the upcoming fiscal year.

