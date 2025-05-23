Connect with us

Africa

Nigerian government sues senator over assassination claims

Published

The Nigerian government has pressed charges against a senator who accused one of the country’s top politicians of plotting to kill her.

In April, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, and Yahaya Bello, a former state governor, wanted to “eliminate” her. Both have denied the accusation.

Weeks before, Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused the senate president of sexually harassing her – an allegation he has also denied.

The government has now filed charges with the High Court, saying Akpoti-Uduaghan’s assassination allegation defamed Akpabio and Bello.

In the charge sheet, seen by the BBC, Nigeria’s attorney general referenced an interview shown by Nigerian broadcaster Channels TV last month.

In the interview, Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke of “discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello… to eliminate me”.

The attorney general said this statement, and others made in the same broadcast, could harm Bello and Akpabio’s reputations.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has not responded publicly to the charges against her.

In March, after accusing Akabio of sexual harassment, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the senate for six months without pay.

The senate’s ethics committee said the suspension was for “unruly and disruptive” behaviour during a debate in the senate, but her supporters argue that it was a result of her allegations against Akabio.

