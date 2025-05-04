New post for Togo leader could see him rule for life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Togolese leader, Faure Gnassingbé, has been sworn in as “President of the Council of Ministers” – a new post which is the highest office in the government’s executive branch and has no official term limits.

This follows constitutional reform that ended presidential elections, and introduced a parliamentary system.

The opposition said the change was in order to allow President Gnassingbé to stay in power indefinitely.

His family has ruled the country for 58 years – Faure Gnassingbé took over in 2005 from his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who had ruled for almost four decades.

This latest change results from a new constitution approved by lawmakers last year, labelled by critics and opposition figures as an “institutional coup d’état”.

Gnassingbé’s government had paused some of the changes following huge backlash, but has moved ahead with his new role.

Togo’s municipal elections in July will be the first under the new constitution, which has replaced the presidential system with a parliamentary one.

In theory, the role of president of the republic is now only an honorary title, but analysts say Gnassingbé’s power is more entrenched than ever with his new post of council president.

His party, the Union for the Republic, won a huge majority in last year’s parliamentary election, taking of 108 out of 113 seats in the National Assembly.