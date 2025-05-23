Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

People rescue the injured at buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 12, 2023.(Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

World

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of siding with Hamas

Downing Street has declined to comment directly on Netanyahu’s remarks, but pointed to Sir Keir’s previous condemnation of the Washington attack on X.

Published

May 23 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders have “effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power”.

He also accused British, French and Canadian leaders of siding with “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a video posted on X addressing Thursday’s attack on Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC, Netanyahu said Sir Keir, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney wanted Israel to “stand down and accept that Hamas’s army of mass murderers will survive”.

Downing Street has declined to comment directly on Netanyahu’s remarks, but pointed to Sir Keir’s previous condemnation of the Washington attack on X.

In that post, Sir Keir called antisemitism an “evil we must stamp out”.

On Monday, the UK, France and Canada condemned the expanded Israeli military operation and denial of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, and threatened concrete actions if they did not stop.

Netanyahu said Hamas want to destroy Israel and annihilate the Jewish people.

“I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others.”

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice.”

“You’re on the wrong side of humanity, and you’re on the wrong side of history,” he added.

An Israeli minister, Amichai Chikli, said Sir Keir and other leaders had been “emboldening the forces of terror”.

Earlier, the UK prime minister said he was “horrified” by Israel’s actions and called the situation in Gaza “intolerable”, adding that Israel’s decision to allow only a small amount of aid into Gaza was “utterly inadequate”.

In an interview for BBC World Service’s Newshour programme, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert described the current Israeli administration as a “gang of thugs”.

He was asked about remarks by the Israeli education minister, who had said Olmert should be ashamed of a previous interview with the BBC, where he argued that what Israel was doing in Gaza was “close to a war crime”.

“This is nonsense, they are a group of thugs that are running the state of Israel these days and the head of the gang is Netanyahu – this is a gang of thugs,” Olmert said.

“Of course they are criticising me, they are defaming me, I accept it, and it will not stop me from criticising and opposing these atrocious policies.”

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas’s cross-border attack on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 53,762 people, including 16,500 children, have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Getty Images Women and children extend their arms with empty pots to collect food in a refugee camp in Gaza City this week.
Women and children hold out empty pots to collect food in a refugee camp in Gaza City this week.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Playing Dead to Stay Alive: Mazal Tazazo, the Ethiopian-Israeli Survivor Who Embodies Israeli Resilience

Mazal Tazazo, a 35-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli, survived the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault by pretending to be dead. As gunmen from Gaza stormed the open-air...

3 days ago

Top stories

African Journalists Walk Through Horror at Hamas Massacre Sites in Israel

One of the most haunting stops on our itinerary was Kibbutz Nir Oz, a tranquil village near the Gaza border that turned into a...

4 days ago

Top stories

(WATCH) US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander has emotional reunion with family following release

Freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reunited with his jubilant family at Reim military base on Monday evening, after being released by Hamas Footage reveals...

May 13, 2025

Top stories

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander returns to Israel after release by Hamas

Mr Alexander is the first to be freed by Hamas since Israel restarted its military offensive on 18 March, after a two-month ceasefire came...

May 12, 2025

World

Hamas to release US-Israeli hostage as part of efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

Earlier a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the Palestinian armed group was holding direct negotiations with a US administration official in Qatar.

May 12, 2025

World

(WATCH) Planes engulfed by flames as Israel launches massive strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport

Burning planes and billowing smoke were seen at Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on several targets in...

May 7, 2025

World

(WATCH) ‘People are starving and we’re going to help’ – Trump says US will assist deliver food to Gaza

President Donald Trump stated that the US intends to assist the people of Gaza by delivering food, emphasising that civilians are “starving” and being...

May 6, 2025

World

Israeli reservists speak out against Gaza war as pressure on Netanyahu grows

For many, the January ceasefire and subsequent return of more than 30 hostages raised hopes that the war might soon end.

May 1, 2025