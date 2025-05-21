Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

NCIC vows action against Gachagua over 2007/8 post election violence remarks

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia expressed deep concern over Gachagua’s remarks, saying they dishonour the memory of the victims and ignore the pain endured by thousands of Kenyans during one of the country’s darkest periods.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could face unspecified action after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission vowed to hold him accountable for his remarks, in which he referred to the 2007/2008 post-election violence as a ‘Christmas Party’.

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia said the former Deputy President’s comments were dangerously insensitive and a serious threat to national unity, warning other leaders who have made similar utterances that they too will face consequences.

“Let it be made clear: there is nothing festive about the deaths, displacement, and devastation that marked that period, to trivialize such a profound national tragedy is to dishonour the memory of the victims and the resilience of the survivors. such rhetoric weakens the progress made towards healing, reconciliation and peace-building,” NCIC stated

By Phineas Munene

