NCIC seeks independent inquiry into enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called for the establishment of a multi-sectoral inquiry into unresolved cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Commission Chairman, Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia, said the independent probe should actively involve human rights bodies and civil society organizations.

The anti-hate speech agency also called for the public release of findings from past investigations into enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“There must be application of restorative justice mechanisms, including compensation and psychological support for victims and affected families, as well as comprehensive institutional reforms within security agencies to entrench accountability, professionalism, and a human rights-based approach to policing,” Kobia said.

The remarks come just days after President William Ruto claimed that all victims of enforced disappearances had been reunited with their families.

Kobia emphasized that all perpetrators of these violations must be prosecuted through a fair and transparent judicial process.

He urged the three arms of government to work together to uphold the human rights of all Kenyans and to reject impunity at all levels of governance.

“The fight against extrajudicial practices is not just about delivering justice; it is about affirming the inherent worth of every Kenyan life and building a society grounded in dignity and equality before the law,” the NCIC Chairperson stated.

According to a May report by the human rights organization Missing Voices, at least 55 cases of enforced disappearances were reported in Kenya in 2024.

The report further indicates that between 2019 and 2024, over 970 Kenyans were victims of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings.

“Ensuring justice in cases of extrajudicial practices is not only about restoring justice; it is about affirming the value of every Kenyan life. Let this commitment mark a new chapter in our Republic—one where no Kenyan should ever live in fear of the very institutions meant to protect them,” Kobia emphasized.