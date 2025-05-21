Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NCIC Chair Samuel Kobia lauds President Ruto, Raila for truce./Courtesy

crime

NCIC seeks independent inquiry into enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings

Commission Chairman, Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia, said the independent probe should actively involve human rights bodies and civil society organizations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called for the establishment of a multi-sectoral inquiry into unresolved cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Commission Chairman, Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia, said the independent probe should actively involve human rights bodies and civil society organizations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The anti-hate speech agency also called for the public release of findings from past investigations into enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“There must be application of restorative justice mechanisms, including compensation and psychological support for victims and affected families, as well as comprehensive institutional reforms within security agencies to entrench accountability, professionalism, and a human rights-based approach to policing,” Kobia said.

The remarks come just days after President William Ruto claimed that all victims of enforced disappearances had been reunited with their families.

Kobia emphasized that all perpetrators of these violations must be prosecuted through a fair and transparent judicial process.

He urged the three arms of government to work together to uphold the human rights of all Kenyans and to reject impunity at all levels of governance.

“The fight against extrajudicial practices is not just about delivering justice; it is about affirming the inherent worth of every Kenyan life and building a society grounded in dignity and equality before the law,” the NCIC Chairperson stated.

According to a May report by the human rights organization Missing Voices, at least 55 cases of enforced disappearances were reported in Kenya in 2024.

The report further indicates that between 2019 and 2024, over 970 Kenyans were victims of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings.

“Ensuring justice in cases of extrajudicial practices is not only about restoring justice; it is about affirming the value of every Kenyan life. Let this commitment mark a new chapter in our Republic—one where no Kenyan should ever live in fear of the very institutions meant to protect them,” Kobia emphasized.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ruto pledges to fast-track development projects in Machakos, Makueni, Kitui counties

Speaking during the engagement with the delegation—which included Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and several elected leaders—Ruto reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating development...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Otiende denies law moving public seal from Attorney General to president’s Chief of Staff office

The second-term MP and member of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee stated that Parliament rejected an attempt by the Executive to amend the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Levelling the playing field: Blind football coaching kicks off for Kenya’s visually impaired youngsters

Visually impaired football enthusiasts were out for coaching on Tuesday under the Nairobi-based ‘Alive and Kicking’ initiative, which is introducing blind football in schools...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Orwoba’s senate seat declared vacant after UDA expulsion

UDA expelled Orwoba over disciplinary breaches and disloyalty, citing her association with former Interior CS and 2027 presidential hopeful Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MKU signs landmark ADR partnership to boost legal training in East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Mount Kenya University (MKU) has entered into a strategic tripartite agreement to advance Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in East...

5 hours ago

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Parliament, National Treasury collaborate to scale up capacity of lawmakers on Climate Action

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Action is set to hold crucial five-day workshop on Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLOCA)...

7 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

MPs urged to tighten tech laws amid rising cyber threats

While addressing Coast Parliamentary Group members in Kisumu, Omollo says the growing commercialization of space and the potential risks associated with the advancements needs...

8 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government to tie budgets and rewards to performance results – Owalo

Under the new framework, high-performing institutions will receive increased budgets, while under-performers face sanctions.

8 hours ago