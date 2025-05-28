National Assembly declines to withdraw bill on bodaboda despite Khalwale request

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The controversial Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill, which seeks to regulate the boda boda sector, has found a lifeline after the National Assembly declined the request to withdraw it by Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale who sponsored the bill.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had written to his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetangula, informing the house of the withdrawal of the bill following widespread concerns raised by stakeholders.

Khalwale withdrew the bill, which had been approved by the Senate and had been sent to the National Assembly for concurrence, after considering issues raised by stakeholders during public participation.

However, the National Assembly voted against the motion to Discharge of the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill sponsored by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang.

“He seems to have walked into a hostile group of boda bodas who frightened him to write a letter to say although the Bill has passed through the Senate, he wants to withdraw it in this House. So we now put the question, if you want the Bill to go on you vote no, if you want the Bill to die here, you vote yes,”Wetangula said.

The Bill, which aimed to establish a regulatory framework for the operation of motorcycles commonly referred to as bodabodas at the county level, had already undergone First Reading in the National Assembly on February 13, 2025, and was referred to the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

The bill sought new provisions for registration, operation and safety at the county level, providing for registration of boda boda riders and cross-county recognition of registration by respective boards in every county.

The bill stated that a person shall not operate a boda boda unless they have completed training with an approved course which includes: safe and defensive riding techniques, traffic laws and regulations, customer care and etiquette and handling of emergencies.

Khalwale sought to have every owner of a boda boda issue to the rider two helmets that comply with the standards established by the Kenya Bureau of Standards and are of the prescribed colour and two reflective jackets which are of the prescribed colour.

“A boda boda rider should not carry more than one person at a time; he should ensure the passenger is on a proper seat with foot rests securely fixed to the motorcycle behind the rider’s seat; ensure a passenger sits astride the motorcycle; ensure that the headlights of the motorcycle are on at all times when riding,” the bill read.