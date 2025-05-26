Connect with us

Natembeya vows to continue serving his people despite court directive

KISUMU, Kenya, May 26 – Embattled Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has vowed to continue serving his people despite a recent court directive, barring him from accessing his office for the next 60 days.

Natembeya was six days ago charged with two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

Speaking to the press on Monday in Kisumu after landing at the Kisumu International Airport, the Governor says he can work from anywhere.

“The Governor’s office is where the Governor is, even here now, I can dispense business anywhere,” he said.

Natembeya says the order has been misunderstood, it was specifically about his office, where he cannot access.

He says he is a field person and will serve the people of Trans Nzoia diligently, while not minding about the office space.

The Governor termed his arrest and subsequent arraignment in court by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) political.

“Expressing opinions is provided in the Constitution and as human beings, we can differ,” he said.

He says as a government critic, he should not be tamed for speaking his mind, while asking the Kenya Kana administration to uphold human rights.

Natembeya says he will not be silenced as he promised to talk about ills bedeviling the country.

The Governor was received by a section of Trans Nzoia County Assembly MCAs, before embarking on a journey to his county, passing through Kakamega, Bungoma, where he addressed road rallies.

