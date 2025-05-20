Natembeya freed on Sh500,000 cash bail; barred from his Trans Nzoia office for 60 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been released on a cash bail of 500,000 Shillings with two contact persons, or alternatively, a bond of 1 million Shilllings with one surety.

Trial Magistrate Charles Ondieki imposed strict conditions, including a ban on interfering with prosecution witnesses and leaving the court’s jurisdiction without approval.

Natembeya has also been barred from accessing his office for 60 days, exiting Kenya unless with the permission of the court and warned from witness interference. He was as well prohibited from commenting on the case in whatever manner either on media or public forum.

The prosecution was directed to provide all documentary evidence and exhibits to the defense before the case is mentioned on June 4, 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions charged Natembeya with the unlawful acquisition of 3.25 million Shillings, being part of payments made by the County Government of Trans-Nzoia to two companies that conducted business with the county government.

“It is alleged that between 1st January 2023 and 30th April 2025, Governor Natembeya unlawfully acquired public property, specifically Ksh 3,252,568, through payments made by the County Government of Trans Nzoia to Lyma Agro Science Limited, Maira Stores, and Easterly Winds Limited, in circumstances that constituted a conflict of interest,” read the ODPP statement.

Governor Natembeya was also charged with two counts of conflict of interest contrary to Section 42(3) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

“The court heard that between 1st January 2023 and 30th April 2025, while serving as the Governor of Trans Nzoia County, Natembeya acquired an indirect pecuniary interest of Ksh 1,12 million Shillings from Mercy Chelangat, the Director of Lyma Agro Science Limited and proprietor of Maira Stores—both of which traded with the county government,” the ODPP statement indicated.

He is further alleged to have acquired an indirect pecuniary interest in the sum of Ksh 2.12 million Shillings from Emmanuel Wafula Masungo, the beneficial owner of Easterly Winds Limited, which also did business with the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

Governor Natembeya pleaded not guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki