Natembeya arrested by EACC over Sh1.4bn irregularities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Tans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over Sh1.4 billion irregularities in the county.

According to his lawyers, Natembeya is being questioned at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru stated that the Governor’s legal team has been denied access and that he will remain under detention untill further notice.

“Governor Natembea ARRESTED currently at EACC. Advocates barred by the EACC officers from accessing the client,” Njiru stated on his X account.

The EACC clarified that it is investigating Natembeya over alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the fraudulent acquisition of public funds.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mahomud stated that the alleged irregularities and fraudulent payments, spanning the 2022/2023 to 2024/2025 financial years, center around three projects: the modernization of Kenyatta Stadium, the construction of the Trans Nzoia County Headquarters offices, and the construction of Tom Mboya Hospital.

The commission confirmed that it is conducting a search operation targeting the offices and residences of various persons of interest, including Governor Natembeya.

The Trans Nzoia Governor is alleged to have influenced the awarding of tenders and received kickbacks from contractors through proxies.