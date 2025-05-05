Nancy Baraza Panel on gender-based violence to hold county forum from May 12 to May 28

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Technical Working Committee to Combat Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, is set to kick-off its hearing on May 12 until May 28.

The 42-member group led by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza says the inaugural hearing will be held in Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Embu, Trans-Nzoia, Samburu, Garissa, Kisumu.

They will conclude their activities in five constituencies in Nairobi County.

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm to individuals, families, and communities.

The task force is responsible for assessing, reviewing, and recommending measures to strengthen the institutional, legal, and policy responses to GBV and femicide in the country.

One of the core mandates of the working group is to “identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and femicide, according to the Gazette Notice.

Speaking during an interview on the Capital In The Morning Show in March 6, 2025, Baraza said the working committee is determined to ensure their recommendations leave a lasting impact on the communities.

“We should have an inclusive approach to GBV because men are also victims of SGBV. I hear stories of boys and young men being sodomized. Men are also victims of domestic violence, and because of patriarchy and power structures, they cannot go to the police for help. They are ridiculed, their human rights are violated, and their lives are in danger—just like women’s lives are in danger,” she affirmed.