Naivas dismisses City Hall closure mandate, terms expired products claim as false

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Naivas Supermarket has strongly pushed back against what it terms “extortionary tactics” following a directive by the Nairobi County Assembly Health Committee ordering the closure of its branches over allegations of selling expired products.

The retail giant on Wednesday dismissed the claims as “false and misleading” emphasizing that no expired items had been found on its shelves, as claimed by the chair of the Health Committee.

Without naming individuals, the company alleged that the false claims and closure threats may be part of a broader campaign to extort the business.

“Naivas has a very strict anti-bribery and corruption policy and will not submit to extortionary tactics,” the statement declared.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng claimed the recent inspection at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue uncovered expired products on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

“We have visited nearly all eateries and supermarkets. Here at Naivas Moi Avenue, we found expired products being stocked, which puts Nairobi residents at risk,” Ochieng stated.

However, in a quick rejoinder, the supermarket insisted it upholds rigorous quality control and stock management procedures in compliance with national health and safety standards.

“No expired products have been found on our shelves,” the statement read.

“We maintain stringent internal quality control and stock management systems across all our branches to ensure product safety and compliance with health regulations.”

Naivas also clarified that none of its outlets had been shut down by any regulatory or health authority, countering social media claims and unofficial reports suggesting otherwise.

“All our stores remain fully operational and compliant with all national and county-level standards set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Ministry of Health, and relevant bodies,” the statement said.

The retailer further noted it is seeking legal counsel and may take formal action against those it believes are deliberately spreading misinformation to damage the brand.

Naivas, one of Kenya’s oldest and largest supermarket brands with more than 30 years of operation, in Kenya urged the public to rely only on verified sources for information regarding its operations.