Nairobi Health Committee orders closure of Carrefour, Naivas supermarkets due to health violations, expired products

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Nairobi County Assembly’s Health Committee has ordered the immediate closure of all Naivas and Carrefour supermarket outlets in the city, following allegations of selling expired food products and employing untested food handlers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng said a recent inspection at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue uncovered expired products on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

“We have visited nearly all eateries and supermarkets. Here at Naivas Moi Avenue, we found expired products being stocked, which puts Nairobi residents at risk,” Ochieng stated.

He further alleged that many of the supermarket’s food handlers had not undergone mandatory medical testing as required by public health regulations.

“We discovered that most food handlers have not been tested. Therefore, as a committee, we have resolved to close all Naivas outlets to allow testing and certification,” he added.

Regarding Carrefour, Ochieng said a separate inspection revealed similar violations.

“During our tour yesterday, we visited Carrefour and found that most food handlers had not been tested, which contravenes Cap 254 of the Public Health Act. We issued them a closure notice as well,” Ochieng told Capital Fm News.

A closure notice obtained by Capital News, addressed to Carrefour’s Wabera Street outlet, directs the store to “stop operations with immediate effect” until full compliance with required health regulations.

Carrefour Kenya, a franchise of the French retail giant operated by Majid Al Futtaim, is a key player in the country’s retail sector. Since its establishment in 2016, the retailer has grown to operate numerous hypermarkets and supermarkets, offering a wide range of products from groceries to electronics.

Ochieng noted that the committee’s action is aimed at protecting the public from communicable diseases, particularly in light of recent cholera cases in the city.

“If you’re employed to handle food, the first requirement is a health certificate. With rising cholera cases, we’ve resolved that all handlers must be certified before resuming work,” he said.

“All Naivas and Carrefour outlets have been issued closure notices,” Ochieng confirmed.

The committee is now calling on Nairobi County Health CEC Suzanne Silantoi to act swiftly and enforce compliance with health and food safety standards.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over food safety in the City.

Naivas, one of Kenya’s oldest and largest supermarket brands with more than 30 years of operation, has yet to respond to the allegations.