Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Health Committee orders closure of Carrefour, Naivas supermarkets due to health violations, expired products

Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng said an inspection conducted at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue revealed expired items on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Nairobi County Assembly’s Health Committee has ordered the immediate closure of all Naivas and Carrefour supermarket outlets in the city, following allegations of selling expired food products and employing untested food handlers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Committee Chairperson Maurice Ochieng said a recent inspection at the Naivas branch on Moi Avenue uncovered expired products on the shelves, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have visited nearly all eateries and supermarkets. Here at Naivas Moi Avenue, we found expired products being stocked, which puts Nairobi residents at risk,” Ochieng stated.

He further alleged that many of the supermarket’s food handlers had not undergone mandatory medical testing as required by public health regulations.

“We discovered that most food handlers have not been tested. Therefore, as a committee, we have resolved to close all Naivas outlets to allow testing and certification,” he added.

Regarding Carrefour, Ochieng said a separate inspection revealed similar violations.

“During our tour yesterday, we visited Carrefour and found that most food handlers had not been tested, which contravenes Cap 254 of the Public Health Act. We issued them a closure notice as well,” Ochieng told Capital Fm News.

A closure notice obtained by Capital News, addressed to Carrefour’s Wabera Street outlet, directs the store to “stop operations with immediate effect” until full compliance with required health regulations.

Carrefour Kenya, a franchise of the French retail giant operated by Majid Al Futtaim, is a key player in the country’s retail sector. Since its establishment in 2016, the retailer has grown to operate numerous hypermarkets and supermarkets, offering a wide range of products from groceries to electronics.

Ochieng noted that the committee’s action is aimed at protecting the public from communicable diseases, particularly in light of recent cholera cases in the city.

“If you’re employed to handle food, the first requirement is a health certificate. With rising cholera cases, we’ve resolved that all handlers must be certified before resuming work,” he said.

“All Naivas and Carrefour outlets have been issued closure notices,” Ochieng confirmed.

The committee is now calling on Nairobi County Health CEC Suzanne Silantoi to act swiftly and enforce compliance with health and food safety standards.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over food safety in the City.

Naivas, one of Kenya’s oldest and largest supermarket brands with more than 30 years of operation, has yet to respond to the allegations.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IPOA calls for public inquiry into wave of abductions, cite pattern of rights violations

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan urged Parliament to lead the establishment of an official inquiry to uncover the identities and networks behind the alleged human...

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale reiterates commitment to transfer UHC staff payroll to counties

Duale made these remarks at Afya House, Nairobi, during the launch of 2,000 Cold Chain Equipment donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos at Busia County Assembly after two MCAs exchange blows

TESO, Kenya, May 14 – The Busia County Assembly was turned into a wrestling ring on Tuesday morning after two ODM-nominated MCAs engaged in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Construction of Ngong-Suswa Road 90pc complete: PS Omollo

According to the PS, the project is 90 percent complete and is expected to be fully operational soon, with notable progress in sections such...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several families left homeless after heavy rains in Kisumu, Homa Bay

In Kisumu, families in Kisumu East and Nyando have been affected, as they flee their homes for higher grounds.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki: Farmers Income Has Gone Up in all Sectors

The DP said Agriculture remains the nation’s economic mainstay contributing significantly to the income of millions of Kenyans relying on it and is at...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale defends Amoth over claims of undermining Ministry officials

CS Duale affirmed Amoth’s legal mandate as the government’s chief technical adviser on health, stressing that his role is both central and constitutionally protected.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Transfer of UHC payroll to counties is not negotiable, Duale tells protesting UHC staff

5 hours ago