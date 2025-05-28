NACADA shuts down illegal rehab center in Kiambu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has shut down Ahadi Rehabilitation Center in Githunguri, Kiambu County, following a shocking discovery of deplorable conditions during an unannounced inspection.

The raid, conducted by NACADA’s Compliance and Enforcement team alongside Public Health officials, exposed a facility operating far below acceptable health and safety standards.

What investigators found was disturbing; several clients were visibly ill yet receiving no proper medical attention. The living quarters reeked of neglect; torn, soiled mattresses were strewn across poorly ventilated dormitories, while filthy toilets posed serious health risks.

The kitchen, where meals were prepared for vulnerable patients, was in a disgraceful state, with food stored in unsanitary conditions that could easily cause disease outbreaks.

Perhaps most alarming was the complete absence of qualified medical or counselling staff to care for people struggling with addiction.

“This isn’t just substandard, it’s criminal exploitation of vulnerable Kenyans,” declared NACADA’s CEO, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, during the operation. “We will not tolerate these so-called rehabilitation centres that operate as human warehouses rather than places of healing. Effective immediately, we’re launching nationwide inspections to root out every illegal facility preying on desperate families.”

The CEO emphasized that while Kenya faces a severe shortage of treatment centres, with only 139 accredited facilities out of 255 inspected by NACADA serving an estimated 3.2 million people with substance use disorders, compromising on standards cannot be an option.

“Recovery must happen with dignity, not in conditions that negate that principle,” he stated, warning that unlicensed operators would face the full force of the law.

Following the immediate closure, NACADA coordinated the safe transfer of all clients to approved facilities while notifying families to assist with relocation.

The authority has urged the public to verify rehabilitation centre licenses through official channels and report suspicious operations via their toll-free line 1192.

This crackdown comes amid growing concerns about the proliferation of unregulated treatment centres capitalising on Kenya’s addiction crisis.

With studies suggesting one in four private rehabs operates illegally, NACADA’s latest action signals a tougher stance against an industry where oversight has historically been lax.

As the authority prepares for nationwide inspections, today’s operation serves as a clear warning to non-compliant facilities across the country.

For families affected by substance abuse, the message is equally clear: help exists, but it must be sought from licensed providers committed to proper care.

As Kenya continues grappling with addiction challenges, ensuring safe, ethical treatment options remains paramount to achieving lasting recovery.