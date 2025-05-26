NACADA scoops 5 awards at Mt Kenya ASK Branch Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public education, youth empowerment, and regulatory excellence by scooping five prestigious awards at the Mt Kenya ASK Branch Show held in Nanyuki.

The Laikipia County Coordination Office was recognized for its dynamic and informative exhibition, which effectively communicated the Authority’s mandate of preventing and reducing alcohol and drug abuse in Kenya. NACADA clinched First Prize in two major categories: Best Regulatory Authority and Corporation Stand and Best Government Social Functions Stand.

In addition, the Authority was awarded Second Prize in both the Stand that Best Interprets the Current Show Theme – Education and/or Research and the Best National Government Ministry Stand categories. NACADA also received Third Prize in the Best Stand in Youth Activities, Empowerment, and Capacity Building.

The awards were presented by the event’s Guests of HonourGovernor Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri County), Governor Joshua Irungu (Laikipia County), and Governor Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua County) who lauded participating agencies for their impactful outreach and alignment with the show’s theme of innovation and transformation.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended the Laikipia County team for their dedication and creativity in showcasing the Authority’s prevention strategies and programs.

“These awards affirm our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Kenyans through education, research, and collaboration. Our presence at forums like the ASK Show is vital in taking the message of prevention to the grassroots and engaging directly with the public, especially our youth,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

The Authority’s exhibit highlighted its flagship programs on drug use prevention, community empowerment, school-based interventions, workplace wellness, and stakeholder collaborations. Demonstrations on the dangers of drug abuse, counseling resources, and policy advocacy were key highlights that attracted hundreds of visitors daily during the show.

The recognition for youth empowerment is particularly significant, as the Authority continues to intensify its campaigns targeting young people, who remain the most vulnerable demographic to substance abuse.

By participating in such platforms, NACADA reinforces its strategic mandate of raising awareness, shaping policy discourse, and promoting a drug-free Kenya through evidence-based prevention and stakeholder engagement.

As Dr. Omerikwa aptly put it:

“Our goal is clear—to create a society free from the harm of alcohol and drug abuse. Every award we receive is a reflection of the lives we’re working to transform.”