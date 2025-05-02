NACADA, police, KRA crack down on illicit ehanol trade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, May 2 – A breakthrough in the fight against illicit substances was achieved on Friday when a lorry transporting what is suspected to be illegal ethanol was intercepted during a joint multi-agency operation.

The vehicle was found with 35 containers, each holding 250 liters of a clear liquid, carefully concealed under cartons of milk in an apparent attempt to deceive law enforcement.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), led by its CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, speaking at the scene, said.

“This was not just an attempt to break the law; it was an intentional move to endanger lives,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

“We will not relent in pursuing those involved in the manufacture, trafficking, and sale of illegal or uncustomised substances. Their assets will be traced and seized under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering framework.”

Samples of the seized liquid have been dispatched to the Government Chemist for analysis.

Preliminary investigations suggest the ethanol was being trafficked for possible use in the manufacture of illicit alcohol.

Dr. Omerikwa commended the swift action and coordination by the local police command and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), stating, “This successful operation is a testament to what inter-agency collaboration can achieve. I applaud our partners in the police and KRA for their vigilance and commitment to public safety.

”He emphasised the need for enhanced intelligence sharing across government agencies, noting, “More seizures and apprehensions are possible if we break silos and pool our efforts. The networks fueling this trade thrive on communication gaps. We must close them.”

The CEO further urged the public to be part of the fight by reporting suspicious activity anonymously through NACADA’s toll-free hotline 1192.

“Community support is crucial. Let us protect our youth and safeguard the future,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and intended destination of the intercepted substance as NACADA and its partners ramp up efforts to dismantle the networks behind Kenya’s illicit drug trade.