NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA conducts operation on illicit brew in Narok

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – A major NACADA crackdown on illicit alcohol and narcotics in Narok North and Narok West sub-counties has led to the destruction of thousands of litres of illegal brews and the seizure of narcotics in a multi-agency operation.

The operation, conducted on May 22 and 23, 2025, targeted notorious hotspots in Topoti/Emorogi and Naikara markets, where illicit alcohol and drug trade has been rampant.

Led by NACADA Head of Enforcement Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nicholas Kosgey, the operation involved officers from NACADA, the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), and the National Police Service (NPS).

In Topoti/Emorogi, enforcement teams raided multiple households suspected to be illicit brewing dens, destroying over 5,000 litres of Kangara, a potent illegal brew.

Additionally, 5 kilograms of bhang were recovered.

However, the operation faced a setback as traders and suspects fled upon sensing the officers’ presence, leaving no arrests made.

Moving to Naikara Market, the team conducted compliance checks on alcohol outlets, which destroyed 60 litres of Busaa, another illicit brew.

Intelligence reports indicate that the area is flooded with counterfeit products and uncustomed goods suspected of being smuggled from Tanzania, prompting calls for a more extensive crackdown involving other agencies.

Despite suspects’ evasion, the operation has sent a strong message to peddlers of illegal substances.

Residents have welcomed the crackdown, expressing relief and pledging cooperation with authorities to rid the region of the vice.

“The public has been supportive and is willing to assist in future operations,” said Kosgey.

“This is just the beginning—more crackdowns will follow.”

Authorities have vowed to sustain the momentum, warning that those involved in the illicit trade will face the full force of the law.

The operation continues as part of broader efforts to combat drug and alcohol abuse in the region.

