Mutua urges respect for women, young female staff in workplaces

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has condemned the rising sexual harassment cases in the workplaces.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Mutua emphasized the need for safe, respectful, and inclusive work environments, particularly for women, who often face discrimination and abuse.

He urged both public and private sector employers to enforce existing labour laws and put in place clear mechanisms for reporting and addressing workplace harassment.

The CS directed the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services to step up inspections and ensure compliance with gender-sensitive workplace policies.