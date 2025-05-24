Connect with us

CS Murkomen during a condolence visit to the Fr. Alloys Cheruiyot Bett's family.

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen vows tough action as bandits shift tactics in Kerio Valley

Murkomen urged communities in Kerio Valley to fully cooperate with security agencies, assuring that the government remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged an intensified crackdown on bandits in Kerio Valley following the brutal killing of Fr. Alloys Cheruiyot Bett in Tot.

Speaking in Nandi County during a condolence visit to the priest’s family, Murkomen condemned the attack, linking it to recent efforts by the government to dismantle cattle rustling networks in the region.

“Fr. Bett’s murder is a targeted act of terror meant to instill fear and derail our security operations. We will not back down,” said Murkomen.

He noted that the government’s crackdown has significantly reduced livestock theft, prompting bandits to turn to killing civilians in retaliation.

Recent victims include Bonface Ongote, Simon Njaga, and now Fr. Bett—all known peace advocates.

Murkomen urged communities in Kerio Valley to fully cooperate with security agencies, assuring that the government remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.

“In the last five months alone, incidents of banditry have dropped by over 50 percent compared to 2024. We must not allow criminals to reverse these gains,” he added.

The CS paid tribute to Fr. Bett, calling him a tireless peace champion who went beyond his pastoral duties to promote harmony in the region.

Father Bett was shot dead by armed assailants in Kabartile Village, Baringo County.

Police say six suspects have been arrested, with initial investigations ruling out banditry or cattle rustling as the motive.

