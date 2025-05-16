Connect with us

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mumias East MP Salasya Alleges Attack by Armed Individuals Posing as DCI Officers

According to Salasya, the incident occurred when his convoy was intercepted by individuals he described as heavily armed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has claimed that he was attacked by armed individuals who identified themselves as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Salasya, the incident occurred when his convoy was intercepted by individuals he described as heavily armed.

The legislator who recently announced his presidential bid was reportedly returning from political engagements in Meru and Isiolo and was headed to Nanyuki for a series of rallies when the incident occurred.

“They ambushed my convoy, disarmed my security team confiscating their firearms and pursued my vehicle,” he said.

He further stated that one of his security personnel managed to escape and assisted him in seeking safety in a nearby thicket.

“They shot at my vehicle, aiming directly at me,” he stated.

The MP said the assailants confronted him while armed with what he estimated to be at least 15 AK-47 rifles.

He also claimed he was issued a verbal warning during the incident, but declined to disclose the details for ‘security reasons’.

Salasya decried that he has not been critical of the government in his recent public engagements and reiterated his commitment to peaceful leadership.

“What I will say is this: I have not been mentioning the government in my rallies, and I have stayed true to my call for peace and progress. I am currently being taken to an unknown location, and I urge all relevant authorities and the public to take note of what is happening.”

