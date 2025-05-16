Mukurweini lawmakers proposes slashing of Sh17bn Ruto-Kindiki budget

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, May 16 — Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia has called for a review of the more than Sh17 billion allocated to the Executive in this year’s budget, urging that part of the funds be redirected to critical sectors such as health and education.

Speaking during a public hearing on the Finance Bill held at the Anglican Cathedral in Nyeri on Friday, Kaguchia accused President Wiliam Ruto’s administration of reneging on its earlier promise to prioritize essential services by cutting down on wasteful executive spending.

“The Ruto administration should reconsider its Executive spending. How can they allocate Sh17 billion to the offices of the President and his Deputy while crucial services like health and education remain underfunded?” said Kaguchia.

The MP also questioned the Sh18 billion allocated to the Public Service Commission (PSC), arguing that the commission does not handle salaries yet receives a disproportionately large share of the budget.

“It’s high time we got our priorities right. I believe the education of our children and the health of Kenyans are far more important than what the President himself termed as wasteful spending. He should walk the talk and downsize his own budget. What is Sh18 billion for in the PSC?” Kaguchia posed.

During the poorly attended hearing, a majority of Nyeri residents rejected the Finance Bill, saying it fails to prioritize healthcare and education.

They also criticized the significant reduction of the county budget from Sh10 billion to Sh2 billion.

Some residents expressed concern that without proper accountability, increasing taxes on Kenyans would not improve their lives, as much of the revenue could be lost through corruption.

However, Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina defended the bill, stating that it takes into account many key projects despite the tough economic climate.