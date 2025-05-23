Mudavadi urges diplomatic calm amid rising Kenya-Tanzania tension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for calm and diplomatic maturity amid escalating tensions between Kenya and Tanzania.

This comes in the wake of the detention of activist Boniface Mwangi in Arusha and the deportation of prominent Kenyan figures Martha Karua and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga from Tanzania.

In a statement, Mudavadi reassured the public that the matter had been resolved amicably through diplomatic channels and cautioned against inflaming tensions through public outrage.

“Let me begin by reassuring you that the Government upholds and defends the rights of all Kenyans, wherever they are in this world.We use our diplomatic channels, often behind the scenes, to engage with our friendly countries to resolve difficult issues,” he said.

The incident, which has sparked online uproar, added fuel to growing concerns over what many civil society groups describe as Tanzania’s democratic backsliding under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Despite initial praise following her 2021 ascension to power for softening the authoritarian legacy of her predecessor John Magufuli, Suluhu’s administration is increasingly facing criticism for silencing dissent.

Human rights watchdogs, including Amnesty International and the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project, have voiced alarm at Tanzania’s renewed clampdown on opposition voices and perceived interference with regional civic space.

“The decision to deport these high-profile Kenyan figures while detaining a vocal activist sends a chilling message not just to Tanzanians, but to East Africans committed to free expression and cross-border solidarity,”the human rights activist said.

Online, the hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi trended for hours, with users accusing President Suluhu’s government of stifling dialogue and overreacting to criticism.

Several Tanzanian opposition leaders also condemned the detentions, calling them an affront to East African unity and the right to peaceful assembly.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to remain composed and consider the larger diplomatic stakes.

“While online activism can raise awareness on issues, it cannot replace the structured dialogue that preserves our bilateral ties and respect for each other’s sovereignty,” he cautioned. The path to resolution lay not in confrontation, but in cooperation,”he noted.

He underscored the deep economic interdependence between the two nations, citing data from the 2025 Economic Survey that shows Tanzania as Kenya’s sixth largest export destination and ninth largest import source. He also noted that around 250,000 Kenyans live, work, or do business in Tanzania, relying on stable cross-border ties.

“No nation prospers in isolation.Kenya’s development is anchored in strong economic ties and strategic partnerships with our neighbours,”Mudavadi stated.

“I urge all Kenyans to see the bigger picture, to embrace the quiet power of diplomacy, to uphold the dignity of our flag, and to remember that we are part of a region, not apart from it,”he added.