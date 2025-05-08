Connect with us

KENYA US RELATIONS

Mudavadi, Rubio Push for Stronger Kenya – US Trade ties

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also briefed Rubio on ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, focusing on regional security, enhanced diplomatic ties, and the push for a Kenya–U.S. Free Trade Agreement.

The meeting, held as part of Mudavadi’s official visit to the United States was part of growing strategic cooperation between Nairobi and Washington, rooted in decades of shared values and mutual interests.

“We emphasized the need to fast-track the Kenya–U.S. Free Trade Agreement,” Mudavadi said in a statement following the engagement.

“We also discussed regional peace and security, expanded trade and investment, and deepened diplomatic engagement.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also briefed Rubio on ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, led by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which involve five Heads of State.

Kenya has played a key role in facilitating regional dialogue and stabilization efforts across the Great Lakes region.

Secretary Rubio, who is currently serving as the interim national security advisor folloiwng the reassignment of Mike Waltz by the Trump administration expressed strong support for Kenya’s regional leadership and praised its commitment to democratic governance and international peacekeeping efforts.

“Met with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. We discussed how the U.S.-Kenya partnership advances our shared economic interests,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Expressed my sincere gratitude for Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti.”

Mudavadi was accompanied at the meeting by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Abraham Korir Sing’oei, National Security Advisor Ambassador Monica Juma, Kenya’s Ambassador to the U.S. David Kerich, and Deputy Ambassador Christopher Kirigua

