Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi/FILE/OPCS

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Brazil for bilateral talks on air transport, trade

During his visit, Mudavadi will meet with Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, to discuss enhancing collaboration in air transport, security, and trade.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, is in Brazil for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with the South Americcan nation.

During his visit that commenced on Thursday, Mudavadi will meet with Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, to discuss enhancing collaboration in air transport, security, and trade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two leaders will seek to agree on measures to improve connectivity between Africa and South America, bolstering security partnerships, and expanding trade relations.

Mudavadi will also engage with African diplomats accredited to Brazil to deliberate on AU institutional reforms.

The the forum will explore proposals to streamline the AU’s structures to better address the continent’s challenges and to promote effective governance.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti

The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between...

2 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Mudavadi, Rubio Push for Stronger Kenya – US Trade ties

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also briefed Rubio on ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

7 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Washington DC for high-level talks with US officials

Mudavadi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for discussions aimed at strengthening the Kenya-US partnership in key areas,...

May 6, 2025

Top stories

(WATCH) Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro receives court summons in ICU for a 2023 alleged coup attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro compared Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) to the Nazi courts “that sent Jews to the gas chambers” on Wednesday...

April 25, 2025

World

UK Bans Brazilian Butt Lift Ads Over Safety Concerns

One ad, for example, tried to entice customers with an "exclusive opportunity" to get a "perfect peachy look".

April 16, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi says Nairobi to sustain Sudan humanitarian efforts despite Khartoum’s exports ban

He maintained that Nairobi will not allow trade disputes to interfere with critical support for the Sudanese people, who are facing a deepening crisis.

April 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi hands over Public service docket to Mudavadi

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi on March 26, following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service in June...

April 1, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urges restraint following Machar’s detention in Juba

Kenya urged all parties involved to prioritize peace and adhere to the ongoing agreements under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Revitalized Agreement on...

March 27, 2025