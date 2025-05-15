Mudavadi in Brazil for bilateral talks on air transport, trade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, is in Brazil for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with the South Americcan nation.

During his visit that commenced on Thursday, Mudavadi will meet with Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, to discuss enhancing collaboration in air transport, security, and trade.

The two leaders will seek to agree on measures to improve connectivity between Africa and South America, bolstering security partnerships, and expanding trade relations.

Mudavadi will also engage with African diplomats accredited to Brazil to deliberate on AU institutional reforms.

The the forum will explore proposals to streamline the AU’s structures to better address the continent’s challenges and to promote effective governance.