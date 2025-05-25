Mudavadi eyes export boost in Kenya-Morocco trade talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored Kenya’s intent to address the existing trade imbalance with Morocco, calling for increased exports of Kenyan products to the North African country.

Speaking after meeting senior officials of the Kenyan Embassy in Morocco led by Ambassador Jessica Gakinya, Mudavadi revealed that Kenya’s exports to Morocco currently stand at just Sh500 million, against imports worth Sh12 billion, mainly fertilizers and other essential commodities.

“To foster a more balanced and mutually beneficial relationship, we are pursuing practical strategies to boost the volume and diversity of Kenyan exports, especially tea and coffee,” Mudavadi said.

The discussions also touched on expanding cooperation in other strategic sectors, with Mudavadi noting that five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed on Monday to further deepen diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Mudavadi arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco on Saturday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new frontiers in Kenya’s diplomatic partnership with the country.