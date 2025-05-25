Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Mudavadi eyes export boost in Kenya-Morocco trade talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored Kenya’s intent to address the existing trade imbalance with Morocco, calling for increased exports of Kenyan products to the North African country.

Speaking after meeting senior officials of the Kenyan Embassy in Morocco led by Ambassador Jessica Gakinya, Mudavadi revealed that Kenya’s exports to Morocco currently stand at just Sh500 million, against imports worth Sh12 billion, mainly fertilizers and other essential commodities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To foster a more balanced and mutually beneficial relationship, we are pursuing practical strategies to boost the volume and diversity of Kenyan exports, especially tea and coffee,” Mudavadi said.

The discussions also touched on expanding cooperation in other strategic sectors, with Mudavadi noting that five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed on Monday to further deepen diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Mudavadi arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco on Saturday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new frontiers in Kenya’s diplomatic partnership with the country.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

MP Amisi questions Farouk Kibet’s rising political influence in Western Kenya

Amisi’s criticism comes amid heightened debate over Farouk Kibet’s political clout, particularly his role in crafting behind-the-scenes alliances that helped deliver Western Kenya votes...

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Five arrested over vandalism of EACC vehicles at Natembeya’s residence

The raid was part of EACC's ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and abuse of office within the Tranz Nzoia County government.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Lobby warns of health risk from unsafe reuse of glass bottles

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – A human rights lobby group has raised concern over rising health risks linked to the unregulated reuse of glass...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Zubeidah Kananu retains Kenya Editors’ Guild presidency, trouncing Citizen TV’s Okwara

NAIROBI, Kenya May 24 – Zubeidah Kananu was on Saturday re-elected President of the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) after edging out fellow journalist Yvonne...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen vows tough action as bandits shift tactics in Kerio Valley

Murkomen urged communities in Kerio Valley to fully cooperate with security agencies, assuring that the government remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.

22 hours ago

Kenya

Ex-Taita Taveta Governor Samboja lands State job

Samboja led Taita Taveta County between 2017 and 2022.

22 hours ago

County News

Kabogo launches digital hub to empower youth in Eldama Ravine

The facility will offer free access to digital infrastructure, online training, and remote work opportunities, targeting young people in Eldama Ravine and surrounding areas.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Wamuchomba Demands Murkomen’s Resignation Over Killing of Catholic Priest

The National Police Service (NPS) has since confirmed the deployment of additional security personnel to the region. A multi-agency operation has led to the...

23 hours ago