NATIONAL NEWS

MPs to vet IEBC Chairperson, Members nominees on May 26

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Constitutional Affairs is set to vet the nominee for the postion of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Edung Ethekon on May 26.

This follows a communication from clerk Samuel Njorogo who also indicated that the six nominees for member of the electoral body will also be vetted on the same day.

The process comes after President William Ruto submitted the names of the nominees for approval hearings ahead of their appointment.

President Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon as the next IEBC chairperson, and Anne Nderitu, Moses Mukwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor, Francis Odhiambo, and Fahima Abdalla as commissioners.

“It is notified to the general public that, pursuant to Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (Cap. 7F), the vetting process of the nominees will be conducted on Monday, May 26, 2025, in the Mini Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings, at 9:00am,” part of the notice indicated.

