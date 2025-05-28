MPs raise concerns over delays, secrecy in aircraft accident investigations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — Lawmakers have expressed concern over the prolonged time taken to conclude aircraft accident investigations in the country.

Members of the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation, led by Chairperson Samuel Chepkong’a (Ainabkoi), questioned why investigations into plane crashes often drag on for extended periods.

Lawmakers raised the matter during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Roads and Transport, led by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

Chirchir appeared before the Committee to provide insights into the proposed Civil Aviation (Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation) Regulations, 2024, which are aimed at strengthening aviation safety and establishing clear procedures for managing accident investigations.

He was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Teresia Mbaika, as well as officials from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and the Aircraft Accident Investigations Department.

CS Chirchir said the proposed regulations are designed to promote the adoption of international best practices in aircraft accident investigations and to ensure the timely release of investigation reports.

Citing the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of former Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, Chepkong’a and committee members questioned why such investigations take so long to yield public reports.

“We have had fatal aircraft accidents in the past, including the one that killed General Ogolla. Why do reports take so long to be made public?” Chepkong’a posed.

No jurisdiction on military crashes

His concerns were echoed by Vice Chairperson Robert Gichimu (Gichugu) and Machua Waithaka (Kiambu Town), among others.

In response, Chirchir clarified that the ministry’s jurisdiction only extends to civilian aircraft.

“Our mandate does not cover military or police aircraft. The investigation into General Ogolla’s helicopter crash is outside our jurisdiction,” he explained.

On the matter of delays, he noted that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recommends that investigations be concluded within 12 months.

However, factors such as the need to analyze flight data recorders overseas and the involvement of foreign stakeholders often contribute to longer timelines.

“This timeline is due to the complexity of the process and the number of parties involved,” he said.

“There are many actors involved, and not all factors are within our control. However, we strive to ensure that the final report is released to the public within 12 months.”

Tragic crashes

Kenya has endured several tragic aircraft crashes over the years, many involving high-ranking government officials.

In January 2003, a government plane crashed in Busia, claiming the lives of Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif and two pilots.

Raphael Tuju, Linah Kilimo, and Martha Karua, who were on board, survived the crash.

Three years later in April 2006, a Kenya Defence Forces aircraft went down in Marsabit due to poor weather, killing 14 people.

Among the dead were five Members of Parliament, including Bonaya Godana and Mirugi Kariuki, who were on a peace mission in the region.

In June 2008, Roads Minister Kipkalya Kones and Sotik MP Lorna Laboso died when their plane crashed shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

The pilot, Christoph Maria Schnerr, and a bodyguard also perished.

Then in June 2012, Kenya mourned the deaths of Interior Minister George Saitoti and Assistant Minister Orwa Ojode, who died in a helicopter crash in the Ngong Hills just 10 minutes after take-off. Two pilots and two bodyguards also died in the tragedy.

The most recent major commercial aviation disaster occurred on June 5, 2018, when a Fly-SAX flight from Kitale to Nairobi crashed in the Aberdare Ranges, killing all ten people on board.