MPs push to revise climate law, regulate environmental sector

NAIVASHA, Kenya, May 24 – Calls for the review of the Climate Change Act, 2016, dominated a high-level Climate Action Workshop in Naivasha attended by lawmakers, Treasury officials, and environmental experts.

The meeting brought together members of the bicameral Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Change, officials from the National Treasury coordinating the Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLOCA) program, and members of relevant parliamentary committees.

Senator Moses Kajwang’, co-convenor of the caucus, underscored the need to align the 2016 law with emerging climate realities and global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement.

“A review of our climate law is crucial to ensure it effectively addresses the evolving nature of climate change and integrates responses across all governance levels,” he said.

Kenya ratified the Paris Agreement in 2016 and, through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), is targeting a 32 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Kajwang’ also noted that Kenya could take the lead in climate legislation across Africa through platforms like the Africa Network of Parliamentarians on Climate Change (ANPCC).

Senate Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Vice Chairperson Beatrice Ogolla reaffirmed the House’s commitment to legislative reforms that align Kenya with global climate obligations.

“In the past year, we have advanced legislative efforts, including proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation and Management Act and the Climate Change Act to promote tree planting and enhance carbon sequestration,” she said.

Stakeholders at the forum also urged Parliament to fast-track the Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya Bill, 2024, which aims to regulate and license professionals in the environmental sector.

FLLOCA coordinator Peter Odhengo warned that unqualified individuals are misleading communities, particularly in carbon credit projects.

“They are taking advantage of rural communities. This Bill will protect citizens and professionalize the sector,” he said.

The proposed law, sponsored by Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua, seeks to establish a professional body with disciplinary powers and provisions to curb malpractice.

The forum emphasized the role of Parliament in driving policy and legislative frameworks necessary for effective climate action in Kenya.