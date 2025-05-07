Probe shows MP Were was killed by his close associates, Murkomen says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7- Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that investigations into the killing of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were point to the involvement of individuals close to the late legislator.

Speaking on Wednesday in Meru Town during the Upper Eastern leg of the Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots tour, Murkomen described the findings as shocking, noting that those expected to safeguard the MP’s interests may have played a role in his death.

“It is within my knowledge that we have made very significant progress in arresting the perpetrators and their collaborators,” Murkomen stated.

“It will shock you to learn that this heinous crime was executed in a cavalier manner by individuals who should have been protecting the Member of Parliament.”

The MP was shot dead on April 30 near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what authorities suspect was a targeted assassination.

The CS reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing all those responsible to justice, adding that those found guilty will face severe punishment.

“They[perpetrators] will serve as an example to anyone who thinks they can run away from the law and who thinks they can hide from such crimes,” he said.

His remarks came just hours after detectives arrested two more suspects linked to the killing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the apprehension of Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, alias Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi.

Following the arrests, the suspects led investigators to Odhiambo’s residence, where officers recovered two pistols—a Retay Falcon and a Sarsilmaz—as well as nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A bag and footwear believed to match those worn by one of the suspects during the shooting were also seized.

All recovered items have been submitted for forensic analysis.

The DCI expressed gratitude to the family and friends of the late MP, as well as the public, for their continued support and information.

The agency urged anyone with additional details to report to the nearest police station or call toll-free numbers 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203).

The arrests came two days after four other suspects were arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts, although no formal charges were read.

The suspects—William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, and David Mihigo—were presented before Magistrate Irene Gichobi, who granted the prosecution 30 days to complete investigations.

The prosecution said the time would help trace additional suspects, including a police officer believed to have coordinated the hit using a mobile line registered under a false identity.

Imoli, who is alleged to have fired the fatal shots, was arrested in Roysambu alongside two others. He later led detectives to a house belonging to a man identified as Hikal, where a suspected getaway car was found.

Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage showing Imoli trailing the MP in the city while carrying a bag believed to have concealed the murder weapon. He was also reportedly wearing police boots found at Hikal’s residence.

Searches at the residence uncovered ammunition, tear gas canisters, police uniforms, over $4,800 in cash, and several mobile phones.

A postmortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed that the MP died from excessive bleeding after being shot five times in the chest.

Detectives suspect the murder was orchestrated by a well-financed criminal network.

More suspects, including a boda boda rider believed to have aided in the escape, are still being pursued.

Police have described the case as complex, with further operations expected in Homa Bay and other counties.