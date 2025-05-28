Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Mombasa nurse Khadija Juma honoured on world stage for revolutionizing blood donation

Twenty-nine-year-old Khadija is a nurse at Tudor Sub-county Hospital in Mombasa and the founder of RedSplash, an initiative that is revolutionizing blood donation in Kenya through a Smart Donor Search algorithm that connects donors to patients in real time.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Kenyan nurse Khadija Mohamed Juma received a heroic welcome after she emerged runners-up in the prestigious Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 held in Dubai on Monday.

Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital won the prestigious Award which also earned her a cash prize of $250,000.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oti and Khadija were selected from over 100,000 nominations submitted from 199 countries and emerged among the top 10 global finalists.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswammad Sharrif Nassir applauded Khadija as a proud moment for African healthcare on the international stage.

“Her journey is a testament to the power of community-rooted healthcare, resilience, and compassion, Khadija remains our undisputed champion. You’ve made Mombasa, Kenya, and Africa proud. Hongera sana,” Governor Nassir said via social media message.

Twenty-nine-year-old Khadija is a nurse at Tudor Sub-county Hospital in Mombasa and the founder of RedSplash, an initiative that is revolutionizing blood donation in Kenya through a Smart Donor Search algorithm that connects donors to patients in real time.

She has led over 500 donation drives, collected more than 25,000 units of blood, and helped save an estimated 75,000 lives.

Her work began as a personal mission following the tragic death of a friend’s mother due to delayed transfusions.In response, Khadija founded RedSplash—mobilizing schools, mosques, and communities while breaking myths and promoting voluntary donation.

Her model, dubbed “Deliver blood faster than pizza,” challenges the black-market system and aims to build Kenya’s first RedSplash Blood Bank and mobile units in the near future.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges clergy to advocate for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the clergy to be at the forefront in advocating for peace within...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA shuts down illegal rehab center in Kiambu

The raid, conducted by NACADA's Compliance and Enforcement team alongside Public Health officials, exposed a facility operating far below acceptable health and safety standards.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand Gachagua’s arrest over ethnic incitement

The debate was triggered by an adjournment motion moved by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, citing threats made by Gachagua that he claimed could plunge...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs defend manual police selection as NPS roots for digital listing

Saku lawmaker argued that the digital model would further divide the country along technological and economic lines, warning that many communities still lack basic...

17 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Kenya’s major non-NATO ally status here to stay: Langley

Gen Langley described Kenya as an indispensable ally in regional security, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

17 hours ago

Africa

Langley hails Kenya’s leadership role as Chief of Defence Conference host in Nairobi

Speaking ahead of the high-level gathering in Nairobi, General Langley confirmed that invitations had been extended to 42 African nations and expressed optimism about...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fisher-folk upbeat about unlocking blue economy in Lake Victoria

Beach Management Unit national chairman Tom Guda, says the theme “harnessing Kenya’s blue economy for sustainable growth”, will unlock the vast potential of the...

18 hours ago

Africa

(WATCH) Langley defends ‘military-to-military’ Traore criticism, faults weak terror response

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley has defended his criticism of Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, citing underspending on anti-terror...

18 hours ago