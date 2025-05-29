Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNH is Kenya's main referral facility/CFM

Capital Health

MoH promises speedy replacement of broken down cancer equipment at KNH

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that the Ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of a replacement for the hospital’s Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Elekta machine, which recently suffered an unexpected technical failure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — The Ministry of Health has pledged swift action to restore full oncology services at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) following the breakdown of a crucial cancer treatment machine.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that the Ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of a replacement for the hospital’s Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Elekta machine, which recently suffered an unexpected technical failure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the breakdown of the LINAC cancer treatment machine at Kenyatta National Hospital,” Duale said on Wednesday evening.

“The Ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of a replacement. Meanwhile, the Cobalt radiotherapy machine is fully operational and patient referrals are ongoing to ensure continued care.”

Responding to a public outcry on the breakdown, KHN said its had acivated a plan to address the disruption.

“We recognize the critical importance of uninterrupted oncology services, and we immediately activated referral protocols to safeguard patient care,” Kenya’s top public hospital said.

The hospital further reassured the public that its Cobalt radiotherapy machine—previously out of service—had been fully restored and is now operational, helping to cushion the impact of the LINAC breakdown.

“We remain fully committed to delivering world-class, compassionate care,” KNH stated, promising regular updates as the procurement process advances.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenyan Doctors Restore Sensation to Amputated Limb in World-First Surgery

The pioneering surgery, known as Transhumeral Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR), was successfully performed on April 29 on Moses Mwendwa, a 22-year-old university student whose...

May 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Security heightened at KNH following murder of patient

CEO Sigilai stated that the hospital is fully cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations which is investigating the matter.

February 9, 2025

Top stories

Patient Found Murdered in Hospital Bed at Kenyatta National Hospital

Gilbert Kinyua, 39, was discovered with his throat slit inside Ward 7B on Friday morning. He had been admitted to the hospital on December...

February 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KNH restores SHA system after 2-day disruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has restored its Social Health Authority (SHA) system after a two-day outage that disrupted...

January 16, 2025

EAC

EAC-backed East Africa Kidney Institute to be commissioned at KNH in weeks

The facility will provide a range of services, including dialysis and kidney transplants, aiming to reduce the need for Kenyans to seek such treatments...

January 8, 2025

Capital Health

Govt banking on lessons from Kibaki, Uhuru to succeed in UHC rollout

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday, the Deputy President underscored the critical role of primary healthcare in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC)...

January 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs push for KNH Board disbandment over conflict of interest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Members of Parliament are mulling disbanding the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Board following revelations that they halted the implementation...

April 24, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Milestone as KNH doctors perform first ever laparoscopic kidney transplant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital have conducted the first ever laparoscopic kidney transplant at a public hospital in Kenya....

February 8, 2024