MoE vows unspecified action against UoN Council Chair over VC appointment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — The Ministry of Education has vowed unspecified action against University of Nairobi Council Chairperson, Prof Amukowa Anangwe, over unilateral appointments to top university leadership positions.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala condemned Prof Anangwe’s move in a statement on Friday, hours after Kenya’s Amabbador to Belgium, Prof Bitange Ndemo declined his appoitment as Vice Chancellor citing irregularities.

Inyangala dismissed Anangwe’s decision to appoint Prof Francis Mulaa as both the substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) and acting Vice-Chancellor, terming the action a violation of the Universities Act, 2012.

“The purported appointments as done by the Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Council are a clear usurpation of the role of the Council, contrary to the provisions of the law,” the PS stated.

The ministry insisted the appointments—communicated via letters dated May 5—were made without consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, as required by law, and without the involvement of the full University Council which the PS is part of.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Education confirms that there were no consultations between the University of Nairobi Council and the Cabinet Secretary,” Inyangala stated.

Concurrence

Prof Ndemo cited the Council’s Chair inability to confirm compliance as his reason for the decision to decline the appoitment.

“I sought confirmation from the Chairman regarding the Minister for Education’s concurrence, as required by law. Prof. Anangwe assured me that it was being addressed and that he had submitted the necessary documents an hour earlier,” he said.

“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position,” Ndemo explained.

In its response, the ministry underscored that the appointments contravened Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, which stipulates that the Council must consult with the Cabinet Secretary following a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Public Service Commission.

While refraining from detailing measures the ministry would take, the PS stated the violations “shall not be condoned and will form the basis for appropriate action in due course.”

In reaffirming the legal holders of the university’s executive positions, the ministry clarified that Prof Jesang Hutchinson remains the acting Vice-Chancellor, while Prof Ayub Gitau, Prof Francis Mulaa, Prof John Demesi Mande continue to serve as acting Deputy Vice-Chancellors in their respective portfolios prior to the contested appoitments.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law and corporate governance in public universities, noting that educational institutions must model integrity and professionalism.