Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala/FILE

EDUCATION

MoE vows unspecified action against UoN Council Chair over VC appointment

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala condemned Prof Anangwe’s move in a statement on Friday, hours after Kenya’s Amabbador to Belgium, Prof Bitange Ndemo declined his appoitment as Vice Chancellor citing irregularities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — The Ministry of Education has vowed unspecified action against University of Nairobi Council Chairperson, Prof Amukowa Anangwe, over unilateral appointments to top university leadership positions.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala condemned Prof Anangwe’s move in a statement on Friday, hours after Kenya’s Amabbador to Belgium, Prof Bitange Ndemo declined his appoitment as Vice Chancellor citing irregularities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inyangala dismissed Anangwe’s decision to appoint Prof Francis Mulaa as both the substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) and acting Vice-Chancellor, terming the action a violation of the Universities Act, 2012.

“The purported appointments as done by the Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Council are a clear usurpation of the role of the Council, contrary to the provisions of the law,” the PS stated.

The ministry insisted the appointments—communicated via letters dated May 5—were made without consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, as required by law, and without the involvement of the full University Council which the PS is part of.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Education confirms that there were no consultations between the University of Nairobi Council and the Cabinet Secretary,” Inyangala stated.

Concurrence

Prof Ndemo cited the Council’s Chair inability to confirm compliance as his reason for the decision to decline the appoitment.

“I sought confirmation from the Chairman regarding the Minister for Education’s concurrence, as required by law. Prof. Anangwe assured me that it was being addressed and that he had submitted the necessary documents an hour earlier,” he said.

“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position,” Ndemo explained.

In its response, the ministry underscored that the appointments contravened Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, which stipulates that the Council must consult with the Cabinet Secretary following a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Public Service Commission.

While refraining from detailing measures the ministry would take, the PS stated the violations “shall not be condoned and will form the basis for appropriate action in due course.”

In reaffirming the legal holders of the university’s executive positions, the ministry clarified that Prof Jesang Hutchinson remains the acting Vice-Chancellor, while Prof Ayub Gitau, Prof Francis Mulaa, Prof John Demesi Mande continue to serve as acting Deputy Vice-Chancellors in their respective portfolios prior to the contested appoitments.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law and corporate governance in public universities, noting that educational institutions must model integrity and professionalism.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Bitange Ndemo Turns Down University of Nairobi VC Appointment Citing Irregularities

The University Council had earlier confirmed Prof. Ndemo as the substantive VC, set to succeed Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson once his...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

UoN names newly appointed DVC as Acting VC pending Ndemo’s assumption

According to an official memo signed by Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chair of the University Council, Prof. Mulaa will serve in the acting capacity for...

1 day ago

EDUCATION

MoE targets UoN Council in fresh purge amid governance concerns

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba revoked the appointments of Sally Ngeringwony Toroitich, Ahmed Sheikh Abdullahi, Dr Parmain Ole Narikae and Carren Kerubo Omwenga.

April 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UON student arrested during University Funding model protests acquitted

The fourth-year student Bernard Wangila was set free due to a lack of evidence

April 3, 2025

EDUCATION

PSC declares race to hire substative UoN Vice Chancellor

In October 2024, the University Council, announced the termination of Kiama’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and named Prof. Margaret Hutchinson as...

January 21, 2025

EDUCATION

Ogamba ejects UoN Council member amid stalemate over EACC dossier

No explanation was provided for the revocation, adding to the ongoing controversies surrounding the leadership of the council and the university.

December 15, 2024

County News

Wandayi protests alleged plot to shut down UoN’s Kisumu Campus

He said the management of the University must rescind the decision noting a number of students have passed through the Campus successfully.

June 22, 2024

EDUCATION

UoN Council vows to act on defiance amid leadership crisis

Council Chairperson Professor Amukowa Anangwe Wednesday asserted the decision to send Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama on leave, further saying a directive reversing administrative...

May 22, 2024