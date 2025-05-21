MoE releases Sh22bn capitation funding for basic education

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — The government has disbursed Sh22.03 billion as capitation for Term 2 of the 2025 academic year to support learners in all public basic education institutions across the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement released Tuesday night, said the funds have been allocated to various levels of basic education including Sh1.4 billion for free primary education.

The Ministry of Education also allocated Sh8.9 billion for free day junior school education, Sh118.4 million for special need education (junior school) and Sh11.6 billion for free day secondary education.

The CS emphasized that the release is intended to facilitate uninterrupted teaching and learning activities across public schools in the new term.

“The government affirms its commitment to fulfill its duty to learners and educational institutions in line with Article 53(1)(b) of the Constitution, which entitles every child to free and compulsory basic education,” the statement read.

Ogamba also directed school heads and principals to use the funds prudently and strictly for the benefit of learners.

He warned against the imposition of unauthorized levies, reiterating that the Ministry would take firm action against any confirmed cases of misappropriation or unlawful charges.

The Ministry’s move comes amid increased scrutiny over education funding and rising complaints from parents over hidden school costs, despite government assurances of free basic education.