MKU launches advanced ICT system as digital transformation gathers momentum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Mount Kenya University (MKU) has stepped up its Digital Transformation agenda by implementing an Edu-Tech solution in partnership with Marwadi Technologies of India.

The institution has launched the university integrated resource planning (UnIRP) and started the process of migrating from the Students Management Information System (SMIS), ERP and “My.MKU” to the more unified University Integrated Resource Platform (UnIRP).

Board of Directors Chairmana Prof. Simon Gicharu said the University Integrated Resource Planning (UnIRP) signals a monumental leap forward in our digital evolution.

“It aligns not only with MKU’s 2025-2029 Strategic Plan and Kenya’s Vision 2030, but also with the United Nations SDGs 2030, the East African Community Vision 2050 and African Union’s Agenda 2063, all of which envision a digitally connected, innovative, and prosperous continent,” he said.

Speaking during the launch at the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre (MKCC) in the institution’s main campus in Thika town on Friday, the chairman said that for over 20 years, MKU has stood for accessible, inclusive and quality education.

Consequently, the college has grown from a local institution into an international university, and with UnIRP, is asserting its readiness to compete globally in a robust and highly digitalized strategy.

“The decision to invest in UnIRP is a futuristic cover for MKU for the next decade and beyond,” he noted.

Prof. Gicharu said the move is not just about technology—it is about legacy and ensuring that MKU remains a beacon of opportunity for generations to come.

By embracing digital transformation, MKU is committing to excellence, equity, and innovation on a scale that matches the ambitions of our students and the needs of our continent.

MKU opted for UnIRP because in today’s world, institutions that master digital intelligence will lead in the knowledge economy space.

“The global higher education landscape is shifting rapidly.Universities that fail to adapt risk becoming obsolete, while those that harness data and technology will shape the future,” said the chairman.

For students, UnIRP offers an end-to-end digital experience—from application to graduation—featuring mobile-first access, instant results, and smarter academic support systems.

Even students in remote villages will access their exam results in real time or register for courses with a single tap on their phone.

For faculty and staff, it offers data automation, predictive analytics, digital archiving and AI-powered decision support tools.

Teaching staff can now focus on teaching and research, not paperwork, while staff can leverage dashboards to streamline operations.

“UnIRP provides governance-level insights through dashboards, compliance monitoring, and trend forecasting to drive proactive leadership.

For example, the University Management can now access real-time data on enrollment trends or financial health to make informed strategic decisions,” said Prof. Gicharu.

As a result, UnIRP is a strategy and a digital roadmap to lay out how we will digitize operations in Human Resources, finance, student services, library systems, procurement and alumni engagement to offer a cutting-edge advantage to MKU for the next decade and beyond amidst all the fast-changing digital advancement.

“This roadmap is our blueprint for operational excellence and global competitiveness,” added the chairman.

The new initiative is the cornerstone of a globally spread-out ecosystem of partnerships and innovation, such as collaboration with Marwadi Technologies.

“Their expertise in building scalable, secure, and user-centric systems has been instrumental in bringing University Integrated Resource Planning (UnIRP) to life,” said Prof. Gicharu.

He told the students to give feedback that will shape how the University Integrated Resource Planning UnIRP evolves.

“We established a Migration Steering Committee, where staff representatives have been working with our ICT team to test features, suggest improvements, and ensure the system meets your needs,” he said.

The chairman urged the faculty and staff to adopt and innovate with the new system.

“Over the next week, we will roll out comprehensive training programs, tailored to each department, to ensure you can leverage UnIRP’s full potential.

Localized support desks will be available on campus and online, and we have set up a feedback portal to capture your ideas and concerns,” he added.

Thanking Marwadi Technologies for engineering excellence and cultural alignment, the chairman pledged continuing the partnership across our campuses.

“Training will be localized, support will be accessible, and your feedback will shape how we evolve UnIRP,” he told the MKU family.

Hardeep Jadeja of Marwadi University of India said the launch of the UnIRP won’t solve all problems of MKU in one go; it is rather a gradual process for adaptation and utilization.

MKU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi, said the new system is not a plug-and-play product but a custom-built digital environment, designed to enhance student experience, boost research, and enable agile learning.

“It is a system that listens, learns, and adapts to the needs of our customer, partners and industry,” he said.

“Students will enjoy simplified admissions, real-time exam results, digital transcripts, and instant communication with staff.No more waiting weeks for results or standing in queues for registration,” he said.

The VC said staff will use modules for course management, research collaboration and curriculum design.

For example, predictive analytics can identify students at risk of falling behind academic schedule, allowing for timely interventions.

“Our ICT Hub and ICT researcher are now activated in partnership with global innovators to drive cutting-edge research and innovation.This is the future of education—accessible, intelligent, and student-centered,” he added.

“We are building systems that learn from students, not just serve them.

For instance, UnIRP’s analytics can recommend units based on a student’s academic history, creating a personalized learning journey.

As we embrace this digital era, let us remember our roots.Mount Kenya University was founded on the principle of making quality education accessible to all.UnIRP extends this mission by breaking down geographical and bureaucratic barriers,” said the VC.

Dr. Janet Wanjiku, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert from the University of Nairobi, said there is a trend towards increased personalization of learning globally.

For instance, there is a school in the USA where there are no teachers; where pupils spend minimal time learning core subjects under an AI tutor and more time engaging with each other, learning soft skills.

She said; “In an age where technology is so capable, what will distinguish the human from the technology?

What are those deeply human competencies and skills that a student must have to remain relevant in an AI that proliferates and is doing well?”

Dr. Mercyline Kamande, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics and Research Affairs at MKU, said the institution is looking forward to a digitized examination system that will enhance integrity in the process.

She said they will incorporate AI in the exam administration process.

“URP provides a growth path for us,” she added.

The University Integrated Resource Platform (UnIRP) has been successfully implemented by other universities and institutions of higher learning.

They include: Marwadi University, National Forensic Sciences University, Dr. Subhash University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Swaminarayan University, Vidhyadeep University, Gujarat Biotechnology University, Gokul Global University, Varohaman College of Engineering and Shreeyash Pratishthan Mission Education, among others.