Met Department issues 3-day strong winds alert

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a strong winds alert in South Eastern Lowlands, Northwestern Kenya and the Coast from Friday to Sunday.

According to the department, winds of 35 knots and waves as high as 2 metres are expected in these regions.

The Met Department indicated that roof destruction and marine disruption are  expected during this period.

“It will take place from May 23, 2025, 3am, to May 25, 2025, at 11am,” Met said on Thursday.

The department said the moderate probability of occurrence ranges from 33 per cent to 66 percent.

“Strong southerly winds of more than 30 knots (15.4 m/s) are expected over the Coast, the South-eastern lowlands and Northwestern Kenya on Friday,” it said.

The wind speed is expected to strengthen to more than 35 knots (18.0 m/s) on Saturday and Sunday.

“Wind speeds are likely to reduce to 25 knots (12.9 m/s) on Monday, May 26, 2025,” Met added.

Further, the wave heights are likely to be more than two meters over the coastal waters from Friday to Sunday.

They are expected to reduce to below two meters on Monday.

The areas of concern include Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties.  

