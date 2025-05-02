Connect with us

Vehicles and people line up outside the rural residence of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on May 2, 2025 when kicked off roadshows and meet the people tours in Kisii and Nyamira counties, signalling his 2027 presidential bid.

Matiang’i Unleashes 2027 Firestorm in Kisii, Nyamira with Governors, Senators in Tow

His endorsement as Jubilee Party's 2027 presidential flagbearer has further fueled speculation about his growing influence in the evolving opposition alliance.

Published

KISII, Kenya May 2 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has kicked off a meet-the-people tour in Kisii and Nyamira counties, marking his first major public appearance signaling his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

The tour, organized by the Team Matiang’i Secretariat, brought together Gusii leaders, including Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Senators Momoima Onyonka and Okong’o Omogeni, as well as several MPs and MCAs.

It follows a key political meeting in Nairobi that included Matiang’i and other opposition leaders, pointing to the early formation of a new alliance aiming to unseat President William Ruto.

That meeting, described as one of “like-minded leaders,” including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Cabinet Secretaries Mithika Linturi and Justin Muturi, and former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

The leaders discussed strategies to build a broad opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to the Matiang’i Secretariat, the Kisii-Nyamira tour aims to reconnect with grassroots supporters and understand the challenges facing ordinary citizens. Stops include Kijauri, Keroka, Keumbu, Kisii Town, and Nyamira, with planned courtesy calls at the offices of the respective governors.

“This is about reconnecting with our people, understanding their needs, and shaping a new vision for Kenya from the grassroots up,” said one of the leaders accompanying Matiang’i.

Matiang’i’s re-emergence follows months of political silence after leaving government when former President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over power to Ruto.

Matiang’i’s endorsement as Jubilee Party’s 2027 presidential flagbearer has further fueled speculation about his growing influence in the evolving opposition alliance.

He is remembered for his firm leadership across multiple portfolios, including Education, ICT, and Interior. His return is being closely watched as it reshapes the political landscape ahead of 2027.

Gachagua, who was impeached in late 2024, has also declared his intention to run for president in 2027.

Speaking recently, Gachagua emphasized the importance of unity within the opposition to secure a first-round victory.

“I am vying for the presidency—so are Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa. In the end, we shall talk and agree to back one candidate. Even if it is not me, I will support whoever we settle on,” said Gachagua.

He added, “I was not impeached by the people—I was impeached by MPs who did not elect me. Impeached or not, I remain a leader and that’s why people still listen to me wherever I go.”

Gachagua is expected to launch his own political party later in May.

While the opposition’s efforts to forge a grand coalition are gaining momentum, political analysts caution that aligning the interests of diverse parties and personalities remains a significant challenge.

