Matiang’i Ready to work with Like-Minded Leaders in Push for National Liberation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya May 2 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has announced his readiness to work with like-minded leaders to chart a new political direction for Kenya, as he kicked off a meet-the-people tour in his Gusii home region.

In his first major public appearance since leaving government, Matiang’i received a rousing welcome as hundreds of residents lined the roadsides from Nyansiongo to Kisii and Nyamira towns, waving placards and chanting his name.

Addressing supporters at his first stopover in Nyansiongo—just three kilometres from his rural home—Matiang’i declared that he had listened to the voices of Kenyans and was ready to join hands with others in a national cause.

“I have listened and accepted what Kenyans want. Allow me to join with other like-minded leaders and work together towards this course,” he said, drawing cheers of “Ruto must Go” from the crowd.

He was accompanied by a host of leaders from the region, including Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Senators Momoima Onyonka and Okong’o Omogeni, and several MPs and MCAs. The unity among Gusii leaders further highlighted the mounting political momentum behind Matiang’i.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he made his first public appearance with road shows in Kisii and Nyamira counties to formally announce his intention to vie for the presidency in 2027.

The tour—organized by the Team Matiang’i Secretariat—is intended to reconnect with the grassroots and gather insights on local challenges. It includes stops in Kijauri, Keroka, Keumbu, Kisii Town, Kemera, Nyamira, Ekerenyo, and Ikonge.

“This is about forging a common purpose with leaders who believe in a united, just, and accountable Kenya,” said one of the tour organizers. “Dr. Matiang’i’s message is clear—he’s ready to walk this journey with others, not alone.”

Matiang’i’s public statement comes in the wake of a strategic political meeting in Nairobi that brought together opposition figures including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, DAP-Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and ex-UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

The leaders, who have all expressed presidential ambitions, agreed on the need to build a united front capable of offering a strong alternative to President William Ruto in 2027.

Gachagua, who was impeached in late 2024, emphasized the importance of compromise and coalition-building.

Vehicles and people line up outside the rural residence of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on May 2, 2025 when kicked off roadshows and meet the people tours in Kisii and Nyamira counties, signalling his 2027 presidential bid.

“I am vying for the presidency—so are Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa. In the end, we shall talk and agree to back one candidate. Even if it’s not me, I will support whoever we settle on,” Gachagua said recently.

Matiang’i’s name has increasingly featured as a key player in the effort to build a cohesive opposition alliance, with many observers viewing him as a symbol of technocratic leadership and discipline.

As his grassroots tour gathers steam, Matiang’i’s message of unity, shared leadership, and people-driven change is fast reshaping the opposition’s posture ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is not just about politics—it’s about national liberation,” Matiang’i said. “The time to walk together has come.”