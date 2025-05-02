Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i when he made his first public appearance with road shows in Kisii and Nyamira counties to formally announce his intention to vie for the presidency in 2027.

Top stories

Matiang’i Ready to work with Like-Minded Leaders in Push for National Liberation

“I have listened and accepted what Kenyans want. Allow me to join with other like-minded leaders and work together towards this course,” he said, drawing cheers of “Ruto must Go” from the crowd.

Published

KISII, Kenya May 2 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has announced his readiness to work with like-minded leaders to chart a new political direction for Kenya, as he kicked off a meet-the-people tour in his Gusii home region.

In his first major public appearance since leaving government, Matiang’i received a rousing welcome as hundreds of residents lined the roadsides from Nyansiongo to Kisii and Nyamira towns, waving placards and chanting his name.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing supporters at his first stopover in Nyansiongo—just three kilometres from his rural home—Matiang’i declared that he had listened to the voices of Kenyans and was ready to join hands with others in a national cause.

“I have listened and accepted what Kenyans want. Allow me to join with other like-minded leaders and work together towards this course,” he said, drawing cheers of “Ruto must Go” from the crowd.

He was accompanied by a host of leaders from the region, including Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Senators Momoima Onyonka and Okong’o Omogeni, and several MPs and MCAs. The unity among Gusii leaders further highlighted the mounting political momentum behind Matiang’i.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he made his first public appearance with road shows in Kisii and Nyamira counties to formally announce his intention to vie for the presidency in 2027.

The tour—organized by the Team Matiang’i Secretariat—is intended to reconnect with the grassroots and gather insights on local challenges. It includes stops in Kijauri, Keroka, Keumbu, Kisii Town, Kemera, Nyamira, Ekerenyo, and Ikonge.

“This is about forging a common purpose with leaders who believe in a united, just, and accountable Kenya,” said one of the tour organizers. “Dr. Matiang’i’s message is clear—he’s ready to walk this journey with others, not alone.”

Matiang’i’s public statement comes in the wake of a strategic political meeting in Nairobi that brought together opposition figures including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, DAP-Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and ex-UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

The leaders, who have all expressed presidential ambitions, agreed on the need to build a united front capable of offering a strong alternative to President William Ruto in 2027.

Gachagua, who was impeached in late 2024, emphasized the importance of compromise and coalition-building.

Vehicles and people line up outside the rural residence of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on May 2, 2025 when kicked off roadshows and meet the people tours in Kisii and Nyamira counties, signalling his 2027 presidential bid.

“I am vying for the presidency—so are Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa. In the end, we shall talk and agree to back one candidate. Even if it’s not me, I will support whoever we settle on,” Gachagua said recently.

Matiang’i’s name has increasingly featured as a key player in the effort to build a cohesive opposition alliance, with many observers viewing him as a symbol of technocratic leadership and discipline.

As his grassroots tour gathers steam, Matiang’i’s message of unity, shared leadership, and people-driven change is fast reshaping the opposition’s posture ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is not just about politics—it’s about national liberation,” Matiang’i said. “The time to walk together has come.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Matiang’i Unleashes 2027 Firestorm in Kisii, Nyamira with Governors, Senators in Tow

His endorsement as Jubilee Party’s 2027 presidential flagbearer has further fueled speculation about his growing influence in the evolving opposition alliance.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kenya-China: A Bold Blueprint for a Shared Future

At the core of this evolving partnership is the vision of building an “all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.”...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Defends Unpopular Policies, Cites IMF Data Showing Kenya Among Top African Economies

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, the President said the government's bold reforms — though unpopular — are critical to securing long-term...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Atwoli Urges Social Media Regulation to Curb ‘Unpatriotic Voices’, sparking outrage online

His remarks come at a sensitive time, with the government under fire for allegedly targeting online critics. Several youth activists were reportedly arrested or...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto, Atwoli Lead COTU’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Workers, trade union leaders and invited guests kicked off the day with a grand procession featuring pedestrian and mechanised floats along Lang’ata Road and...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto Appoints Prof Makau Mutua as Senior Adviser on Constitutional Affairs

Mutua, a former spokesperson for the Azimio la Umoja coalition, becomes the latest ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga to join the government following...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Kenya Kwanza’s Dwindling Promise — and a Thin Thread of Hope

Those who overwhelmingly placed their faith in this leadership have, over the past year, watched their belief crumble.

4 days ago