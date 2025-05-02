Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 2 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has kicked off a tour of the Gusii region where he is expected to popularize his presidential bid.

This was his first public appearance since he was touted to run for the top seat and various elected leaders are expected to accompany him.

His public appearance comes at a time when speculation about his 2027 presidential bid continues to grow, with several political figures and parties expressing support for his candidacy.

