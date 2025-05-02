Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi declares 2027 presidential bid

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 2 – Former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared he is ready to run for the presidency come 2027.

Speaking at Gusii stadium during his home coming, Matiangi said for the past ten years while serving in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, he worked tirelessly and the country achieved a lot.

He further said the country has so many challenges and no one should pretend, he asked kenyans not be divided but keep hope not to destroy our country

“We have so many challenges, let’s not pretend,we have serious challenges, let’s not get divided and get messed up and destroy our country,” Matiangi stated.

He said, he is known to be a good worker and working is not a problem,if given a chance he is much ready to work for Kenyans and this could only be achieved through voting him come 2027.

Further he said when his time ended ,he left the country to work abroad and for the last one year he has received calls to come back home and fix the country.

“Let’s not hope in our country, we are a country built on resilience, all the problems we now, let’s be united, come 2027 we shall cross over,” Said Matiangi.

Matiangi revealed he is going to resign from his work abroad and come back to focus on the 2027 elections.

